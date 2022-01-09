Scottish Women’s Cup: Inverness Caley Thistle outclassed by top flight Hamilton Accies in third round cup exit

An error occurred. Please try again.

Inverness Caley Thistle have been dumped out of the Scottish Women’s Cup in the third round after a heavy 14-0 defeat to Hamilton Accies.

The Caley Jags travelled to New Douglas Park to play the SWPL 1 side with a depleted squad due to Covid-19, and boss Karen Mason admitted before the match the game would be used as an opportunity for fit players to get a good run out before a return to league fixtures.

Inverness were the only north team in Scottish Cup action this weekend, as Aberdeen and Sutherland’s respective third round ties against Glasgow Women and Falkirk were postponed.

Westdyke were due to play their rescheduled second round fixture against United Glasgow, but the Championship South side forfeited and Westdyke progress to third round where they will host Dundee United next week.

SWPL 1 sides dominate

Accies’ fellow SWPL 1 sides ran riot over their Championship opposition as Hearts hit 13 past Gleniffer Thistle with no reply, while Rangers beat Stenhousemuir 14-1 and Spartans defeated Morton 11-0.

A top flight clash between Partick Thistle and Motherwell proved to be a tasty affair, as the ‘Well led Partick 2-1 until an injury time equaliser, before the Jags won 4-2 on penalties.