Scottish Women’s Cup: Inverness Caley Thistle outclassed by top flight Hamilton Accies in third round cup exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Scottish Women’s Cup: Inverness Caley Thistle outclassed by top flight Hamilton Accies in third round cup exit

By Sophie Goodwin
January 9, 2022, 4:20 pm Updated: January 9, 2022, 6:02 pm
Inverness Caley Thistle Women. Supplied by Peter Paul/caleyjags.com
Inverness Caley Thistle Women. Supplied by Peter Paul/caleyjags.com

Inverness Caley Thistle have been dumped out of the Scottish Women’s Cup in the third round after a heavy 14-0 defeat to Hamilton Accies.

The Caley Jags travelled to New Douglas Park to play the SWPL 1 side with a depleted squad due to Covid-19, and boss Karen Mason admitted before the match the game would be used as an opportunity for fit players to get a good run out before a return to league fixtures.

Inverness were the only north team in Scottish Cup action this weekend, as Aberdeen and Sutherland’s respective third round ties against Glasgow Women and Falkirk were postponed.

Westdyke were due to play their rescheduled second round fixture against United Glasgow, but the Championship South side forfeited and Westdyke progress to third round where they will host Dundee United next week.

SWPL 1 sides dominate

Accies’ fellow SWPL 1 sides ran riot over their Championship opposition as Hearts hit 13 past Gleniffer Thistle with no reply, while Rangers beat Stenhousemuir 14-1 and Spartans defeated Morton 11-0.

A top flight clash between Partick Thistle and Motherwell proved to be a tasty affair, as the ‘Well led Partick 2-1 until an injury time equaliser, before the Jags won 4-2 on penalties.

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal