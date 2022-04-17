Rachel Corsie: Scotland’s performance against Spain was our best yet under Pedro Martinez Losa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Women's Football

Rachel Corsie: Scotland’s performance against Spain was our best yet under Pedro Martinez Losa

By Rachel Corsie
April 17, 2022, 6:00 am
Rachel Corsie (left) and Sam Kerr applaud the fans at full time after Scotland's 2-0 defeat to Spain. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
There were lots of positives to take from Tuesday night when Scotland hosted Spain at Hampden in a performance that showed a marked improvement.

Preparations over the week went really well and while there was some natural apprehension after the last meeting, the team felt better equipped to take on one of the world’s best.

In the first 45 seconds, when Caroline Weir bombed into Spain’s box, we showed our intent as we earned the first of what would be a few great opportunities to expose Spain’s backline.

It was anticipated we would feel under extensive pressure in moments, and we had planned tactically and mentally for such times.

So, when they were awarded a penalty in the opening quarter-of-an-hour the team’s first big test was known – the next ten minutes were crucial in avoiding a familiar Spanish siege.

Proudly, the team more than held firm.

The opening half was largely free-flowing and both teams demonstrated moments of great play – a far different tale to that of November.

More importantly, it felt like the best collective performance since last summer.

Defensively, the team were hard to break down, which came through a combination of discipline and aggression from the opening seconds, and that galvanised the entire team as the game progressed.

Rachel Corsie clears the ball during the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifier between Scotland and Spain at Hampden Park. Photo by Colin Poultney/ProSports/Shutterstock (12892366be)

In possession, there was combination play that reflected the personality of the group and that energised the record-breaking crowd of 7,804, who also played a vital role on the night.

The performance perhaps deserved something more but it’s a results-based industry, especially when it comes to qualification for major tournaments, and now we must drive forward and ensure we end the group stage on the front foot and with the points on the board.

The disappointment of the 2-0 defeat is unavoidable and the result also secured Spain’s first place finish in the group which earns them qualification to the 2023 World Cup.

A combination of a heavy loss in Spain in November, along with a missed opportunity to take three points at home against Ukraine had already made it an uphill task to finish top of the group.

Now, a play-off berth will be required in order to fight for a final place on the grandest stage again.

For that to happen, goal difference, goals scored and other complexities across group comparisons will play a factor in deciding the difficulty of our potential route – something which makes the remaining group games extremely important.

Mathematically, four points guarantees a spot to progress, although six would of course be better.

The remaining games will both be away from home, with the challenge of the Faroe Islands always planned to be the final game in September.

There continues to be uncertainty over the Ukraine game and the likelihood of playing in Ukraine looks increasingly impossible, although there remains optimism from UEFA of the fixture taking place in June.

This camp felt like a lot of progress and we all know we must utilise that momentum and ensure we give ourselves the best opportunity to bring Scotland back to another major tournament.

England’s relentless attacking form continues

England continue to look in strong form ahead of the summer, and undoubtedly the hosts look likely to be one of the sides tipped to go all the way.

They rounded off another two games of qualifying in exhilarating form and are yet to even concede a single goal as they boast a goal difference of +63 after only seven games played.

Wins against North Macedonia and Northern Ireland now put them in prime position to qualify for the World Cup in 2023 in Australia and New Zealand.

The 5-0 win in Northern Ireland – which took place at a sell-out Windsor Park – was yet another dominant display that impressively highlighted the depth at which the England squad has at its mercy.

I’m sure it’s a problem that Dutch head coach Sarina Wiegman is pleased to have as she hopes to earn another winners medal with a different nation, having won the Euros with her home country in 2017.

With no shortage of attacking options, there will be some disappointed players come summer, as not everyone that has played a part in the recent campaign will make the cut.

My former Notts County teammate Ellen White continues to show why she wears the number nine shirt for her country as she surpassed Harry Kane and Bobby Charlton to become the second-highest all time goal scorer, with now only Wayne Rooney ahead of her.

England’s Ellen White, centre, is now England’s second top goal scorer. Liam McBurney/PA Wire.

Beth Mead continues to prove some sceptics wrong as she has now scored three hattricks in recent qualifying. Meanwhile, Manchester City’s Lauren Hemp and United’s Ella Toone made stakes for themselves as they both played a role in three goals apiece on Tuesday night.

Scotland’s youngsters impress with the three wins

Scotland Women Under-19s rounded off their three matches last week by earning promotion to pool A.

Scotland won all of their group games, against Kazakhstan, Estonia and Kosovo, to progress back into a more superior bracket after the youth structure was modernised to a more competitive format.

Aberdeen youngster, Bayley Hutchison, continues to not only impress at her club but also in a Scotland jersey and she scored a crucial late winner against Kosovo to keep Scotland’s winning record intact as the game finished 3-2.

The FA Cup semi-finals will be played over the weekend, as Manchester City take on West Ham United before Arsenal face Chelsea at Sunday lunchtime.

