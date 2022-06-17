Grampian Ladies excited by opportunity to compete in new Scottish Women’s League One

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Grampian Ladies are looking forward to competing in the new Scottish Women’s League One next season.

The third tier of women’s football in Scotland has been restructured from regional leagues to a national Championship, while an elite fourth-tier, League One, has been introduced.

Grampian will be one of three north teams in League One, with Westdyke and Buchan also moving to the new division.

The Torry-based team, who finished sixth in Championship North last season, qualified to play in the new national Championship, but opted to play in the fourth-tier instead.

Their decision was made based on being able to offer better opportunities for their youngsters, who they think would benefit more from playing in League One.

Grampian boasts a thriving youth pathway, with several players from their under-18s squad turning out for the senior team last season.

The club’s chairman, and first-team coach, George Duncan hopes his young players will continue to thrive in the new league structure.

He said: “We put it to the committee and said we’re doing this purely to protect our under-18s who are playing for us.

“Last year they took a couple of really bad beatings from the likes of Dryburgh, Inverness Caley and Montrose, which is no good for their confidence.

“We thought as a club that playing in this league is breaking our under-18s into women’s football more gently.

“We’ve got a very strong under-18s team. Last season we used them every single week, (but) I don’t want to be the one that makes them burn out from playing too much football.

“I want to pick and choose the weeks we can use them – when they’re available and able.

“It’s an exciting time and the future is looking really good for Grampian.”

‘Our youngsters are phenomenal’

Next season Duncan will start to take a step back from coaching duties with new first-team coach Susan McNeill taking the reins at Grampian.

However, while he might not be in the dugout, Duncan will be taking in the games from the stands – and expects to see quality performances.

He believes Grampian’s youngsters, such as Courtney Shirran, Kayla Cruickshank, Caitlyn Main, Kelsey Seivwright and Lana Cartney, will all have an impact next season.

Duncan said: “If we’re successful in this league, there’s nothing stopping us going up to the national Championship in two or three years time.

“I think we’ve got a very good chance of being successful in League One. I’ve said it one hundred times, but our youngsters are phenomenal.

“They would walk into any Championship side, but they have chosen to stay with Grampian.

“We’re going to compete at the top-end of the league. I’d like to say we could win it, but there won’t be any pressure from myself or Susan.

“As long as the girls are going out and enjoying their game and coming off with a smile on their face – that’s more than enough for us.”

Grampian Ladies are recruiting new players for their maiden League One season. Find out more information by emailing grampianladiesfc@hotmail.com or visiting their social media sites.