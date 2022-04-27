SWF Championship North: Grampian Ladies have foundations in place to build on inaugural league campaign, says captain Lauren Boylan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

SWF Championship North: Grampian Ladies have foundations in place to build on inaugural league campaign, says captain Lauren Boylan

By Sophie Goodwin
April 27, 2022, 5:00 pm
Grampian Ladies finished sixth in their first full season in Championship North.
Grampian Ladies finished sixth in their first full season in Championship North.

Grampian Ladies finished sixth in their first full season in Championship North, and captain Lauren Boylan reckons the club are in a good place to progress.

It was Grampian’s first full season in the league, having only been founded in 2020, Covid-19 curtailed their first attempt of competitive football.

The Aberdeen side rounded off this Championship North campaign with a 13-0 win against Dundee City West, which was their sixth win of the season.

That victory succeeded a 6-1 win against north rivals Buchan, and the Grampian skipper is delighted they’ve been able to end the season on a high.

She said: “The last two games were exactly what we needed – confidence was high and the goals were flowing.

“We’ve just kind of found form over the last couple of games before the season ended so it’s something to work on.”

But Boylan, who missed part of of the season after giving birth to her son, admits that this term on the whole has been a tough learning experience.

On the final day of the season, Boylan’s baby boy was a Grampian mascot, alongside her daughter who walked out with Grampian’s goalkeeper.

However, the captain is convinced the foundations are now in place for the club to move in the right direction on the pitch.

“It’s been a long hard season. We’ve had ups and downs; some results have been really good,” she added.

“We’ve had a few good results and done well against some of the top teams like Montrose and East Fife, but we’ve just never had that consistent end product.

“We found our feet at the end of the season, so we’ve got the foundations to start building so I’m sure we’ll be looking to progress on that next year.”

A promising future thanks to talented youngsters

Grampian boast a full player pathway which they have often relied on this season, with several players from the under-18’s turning out for the senior team when needed.

Under-18 squad players Courtney Shirran, Kelsey Seivwright, and Kayla Cruickshank were all on the scoresheet in the 13-0 win on the final day of the season.

Courtney Shirran is one of Grampian’s under-18 players who have moved up to the senior squad this season.

Boylan coaches the U18s alongside Grampian vice-captain Kirsty McBain, and getting the youngsters involved this term has been a personal highlight.

“There’s a lot of youngsters coming through who are definitely more than ready for women’s football,” the skipper said.

“Being able to play alongside them and see how well they’re doing, it’s really good.

“It shows that in the next few years Grampian are going to be a very very good team.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]