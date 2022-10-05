Aberdeen Women to face Glasgow Women at Pittodrie as part of Scottish Women and Girls in Sport Week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women’s upcoming SWPL 1 match against Glasgow Women will be held at Pittodrie.

The Dons have confirmed that the October 30 match will take place at Pittodrie (1pm kick-off).

The announcement has been made as part of ‘Scottish Women and Girls in Sport Week’ which runs from October 3-9.

The Dons Women normally use Cove Rangers’ Balmoral Stadium for their home games.

More than 1,800 fans turned out to watch Aberdeen Women take on Rangers at Pittodrie in March. The Gers won the match 2-0.

AFC Women co-managers, Emma Hunter said: “The first ever match at Pittodrie last season against Rangers was by far one of the most memorable moments since the inception of the AFC Women’s team.

“It was a historic occasion in terms of the journey AFC Women were on and the response from the fans that night was incredible.

“You could really sense that every single person was behind the team and that really pushed us to give one of our best performances to date.

“Unfortunately, we weren’t able to reward the fantastic crowd with a win so this time round we are desperate to put on a winning performance to repay the fans.

“With the growth of the women’s game, both on and off the pitch, continuing on an upward trajectory it great to see the club doing all it can to encourage wider support of AFC Women.

“I would urge as many fans as possible to come to Pittodrie for the match and to get behind these inspiring women who give their all for their club.”