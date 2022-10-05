Aberdeen Women to face Glasgow Women at Pittodrie as part of Scottish Women and Girls in Sport Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen Women to face Glasgow Women at Pittodrie as part of Scottish Women and Girls in Sport Week

By Danny Law
October 5, 2022, 2:52 pm Updated: October 5, 2022, 2:54 pm
Aberdeen Women after their game against Rangers at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen Women after their game against Rangers at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen Women’s upcoming SWPL 1 match against Glasgow Women will be held at Pittodrie.

The Dons have confirmed that the October 30 match will take place at Pittodrie (1pm kick-off).

The announcement has been made as part of ‘Scottish Women and Girls in Sport Week’ which runs from October 3-9.

The Dons Women normally use Cove Rangers’ Balmoral Stadium for their home games.

More than 1,800 fans turned out to watch Aberdeen Women take on Rangers at Pittodrie in March. The Gers won the match 2-0.

Emma Hunter, the Aberdeen co-manager, after the game against Rangers at Pittodrie.

AFC Women co-managers, Emma Hunter said: “The first ever match at Pittodrie last season against Rangers was by far one of the most memorable moments since the inception of the AFC Women’s team.

“It was a historic occasion in terms of the journey AFC Women were on and the response from the fans that night was incredible.

“You could really sense that every single person was behind the team and that really pushed us to give one of our best performances to date.

“Unfortunately, we weren’t able to reward the fantastic crowd with a win so this time round we are desperate to put on a winning performance to repay the fans.

“With the growth of the women’s game, both on and off the pitch, continuing on an upward trajectory it great to see the club doing all it can to encourage wider support of AFC Women.

“I would urge as many fans as possible to come to Pittodrie for the match and to get behind these inspiring women who give their all for their club.”

