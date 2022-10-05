Scapa Distillery seeks increase in alcohol sales as new tasting room and terrace take shape

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Orkney’s Scapa Distillery should hear on Thursday if they have permission to increase the sale of alcohol at their premises, during an upcoming meeting of the Orkney Islands Licensing Board.

The whisky distiller’s new tasting room and terrace are currently taking shape at their premises which overlook Scapa Beach and the famous Scapa Flow, in St Ola.

Distillery owners, Chivas Brothers Ltd, aren’t seeking a drastic change in the amount they can sell.

They’ve applied to increase the number of people they’re allowed to serve alcohol to in the existing and new areas.

If the application is granted this would increase by 15 people, from 21 to 36.

With the new areas, the brand will be hoping visitors can enjoy their whisky while taking in the scenery.

They are also asking for permission for outdoor drinking facilities on the terrace for the first time.

However, Chivas Brothers Ltd’s request stops at that. It’s not seeking permission to expand its off-sales capacity, which would remain at just over three square metres.

