Aberdeen Women score Scottish Cup draw cracker away to nine-times winners Glasgow City

Aberdeen Women have been paired with nine-times Women’s Scottish Cup winners Glasgow City in the fifth round.
This away tie is the Dons’ reward for defeating third-tier Hutchison Vale 2-0 on Sunday.
Glasgow City are the current Scottish Women’s Premier League 1 leaders, with 11 wins from 12 fixtures giving them a two-point lead over champions Rangers after a dozen games.
Your full draw for the Women's Scottish Cup Fifth Round 🏴 🏆
Holders Celtic will go to Boroughmuir Thistle, while the lowest-ranked side in the competition, Rossvale of the Championship, will play host to Scottish champions and Sky Sports Cup winners Rangers.
The full draw is – Motherwell v Montrose, Hibernian v East Fife, Ayr United v Glasgow Women, Boroughmuir Thistle v Celtic, Kilmarnock v St Johnstone, Rossvale v Rangers, Glasgow City v Aberdeen, Partick Thistle v Heart of Midlothian.
Ties will be played on the weekend of Sunday February 12.