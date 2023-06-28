Ross County Girls and Women FC looking for players after announcing plans to launch new senior teams

Ross County Girls and Women FC are on the lookout for players after announcing their plans to establish two senior teams.

The Invergordon-based team, who receive support from the men’s club, have a thriving youth pathway with around 150 girls in squads from under-8s to under-16s.

And chairman Ian Maciver feels now is the right time to establish two women’s teams so graduating youth players will have the chance to play senior football at the club.

There has previously been a Ross County women’s team with Scotland and Arsenal legend Julie Fleeting, who had a short spell at the club in 2003, among the former players.

County’s ambition now, Maciver says, is to have a senior team who play in the Scottish Women’s Football (SWF) pyramid, starting in the fifth-tier Biffa SWFL North, and a development squad in the Highlands and Islands summer league.

Maciver said: “This always been part of the long-term plan because the club has grown massively over the last few years.

“We’ve got massive numbers just now progressing through the age groups, so a senior team was the next natural step.

“We’ve got a very strong group with our under-16s and under-18s players at the moment and they will hopefully progress into our senior team.

“We’re looking for some more experienced players to come in and support and supplement them.

“The aim of having two teams is to enable anybody who wants to play women’s football in the area the chance to get involved at a level which suits them.

“I only put the advert out on our social media on Sunday and we’ve already got eight or nine requests about players wanting to join. There has already been good response to it which is great.”

Aim to field teams ready for 2024 season

The men’s club are currently working with Maciver to find a permanent home venue for the women’s team, who are aiming to have their development squad ready for the 2024-25 Highlands and Islands League season which starts around March.

Meanwhile, Maciver hopes to field the County first-team in the Biffa SWFL North from August 2024.

He said: “We had been asked if we wanted to enter a team this August and I was very tempted, but it might just be a little too soon for us to get things together.

“We’re going to start getting a full team together and we’ve already got four games planned over July so our girls are already starting to play against the adult teams.

“The plan is to have a team in the Highlands and Island League next season, and we’ll hope to retain that development squad so we can keep as many people playing as possible.”

For more information about Ross County Girls and Women FC, the club can be found on social media or contacted via email: rosscountygwfc@gmail.com.