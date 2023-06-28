Ross County Girls and Women FC looking for players after announcing plans to launch new senior teams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Ross County Girls and Women FC looking for players after announcing plans to launch new senior teams

Chairman Ian Maciver feels now is the right time to establish two women's teams so graduating youth players will have the chance to play senior football at the club.

By Sophie Goodwin
Ross County Girls and Women FC under-16s.
Ross County Girls and Women FC under-16s.

Ross County Girls and Women FC are on the lookout for players after announcing their plans to establish two senior teams.

The Invergordon-based team, who receive support from the men’s club, have a thriving youth pathway with around 150 girls in squads from under-8s to under-16s.

And chairman Ian Maciver feels now is the right time to establish two women’s teams so graduating youth players will have the chance to play senior football at the club.

There has previously been a Ross County women’s team with Scotland and Arsenal legend Julie Fleeting, who had a short spell at the club in 2003, among the former players.

County’s ambition now, Maciver says, is to have a senior team who play in the Scottish Women’s Football (SWF) pyramid, starting in the fifth-tier Biffa SWFL North, and a development squad in the Highlands and Islands summer league.

Maciver said: “This always been part of the long-term plan because the club has grown massively over the last few years.

“We’ve got massive numbers just now progressing through the age groups, so a senior team was the next natural step.

“We’ve got a very strong group with our under-16s and under-18s players at the moment and they will hopefully progress into our senior team.

“We’re looking for some more experienced players to come in and support and supplement them.

“The aim of having two teams is to enable anybody who wants to play women’s football in the area the chance to get involved at a level which suits them.

“I only put the advert out on our social media on Sunday and we’ve already got eight or nine requests about players wanting to join. There has already been good response to it which is great.”

Aim to field teams ready for 2024 season

The men’s club are currently working with Maciver to find a permanent home venue for the women’s team, who are aiming to have their development squad ready for the 2024-25 Highlands and Islands League season which starts around March.

Meanwhile, Maciver hopes to field the County first-team in the Biffa SWFL North from August 2024.

He said: “We had been asked if we wanted to enter a team this August and I was very tempted, but it might just be a little too soon for us to get things together.

“We’re going to start getting a full team together and we’ve already got four games planned over July so our girls are already starting to play against the adult teams.

“The plan is to have a team in the Highlands and Island League next season, and we’ll hope to retain that development squad so we can keep as many people playing as possible.”

For more information about Ross County Girls and Women FC, the club can be found on social media or contacted via email: rosscountygwfc@gmail.com.

