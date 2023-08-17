Aberdeen Women boss Clint Lancaster to put ‘niceties’ aside for clash with familiar face and Rangers head coach Jo Potter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Women boss Clint Lancaster to put ‘niceties’ aside for clash with familiar face and Rangers head coach Jo Potter

"I get on well with Jo. She's a huge name in women's football and a big personality, but I want to beat her - and she will want to beat me."

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen Women boss Clint Lancaster is out to beat a familiar face when his side travel to Rangers on Sunday.

Lancaster and Rangers boss Jo Potter both moved from England to join their respective clubs in summer, and will meet for the first time in the SWPL at Broadwood Stadium.

It won’t be the first time the coaches have met – with Lancaster and Potter completing the League Managers Association diploma together, while both were on the touchline in the FA Women’s Championship in recent seasons.

Potter was previously a coach at Coventry United and Birmingham City, and racked up 35 England caps during an illustrious playing career.

And the Dons boss, who was previously manager at Watford and coach at Crystal Palace, is hoping to claim bragging rights against his Rangers counterpart.

Lancaster said: “I was recently on a course with Jo. I know her relatively well and I’ve come up against her before when she was a coach at Coventry United.

Rangers head coach Jo Potter
Rangers head coach Jo Potter. Image: Shutterstock.

“I get on well with Jo. She’s a huge name in women’s football and a big personality, but I want to beat her – and she will want to beat me.

“When the 90 minutes start, it’ll be nice to see her – but all the niceties will stop after that first whistle.”

Lancaster unfazed by full-time SWPL opposition

The clash with Rangers will be Lancaster’s first taste of taking on one of the SWPL‘s professional outfits – but coming up against a full-time side as a part-time team is not unfamiliar territory for him.

Lancaster said: “I had it during my time at Watford.

“Liverpool won the Championship at the time and they were full-time.

“A lot of the clubs were full-time in that league or worked in a hybrid model, and we were part-time and trained Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights, which is similar to what we do at Aberdeen.

“It’s tough, of course it will be, but all I can do is give the players the belief that they’re good enough to go out there and compete.

“If we work hard and leave everything out on the pitch, no matter the result we can come back to Aberdeen proud of ourselves.”

Aberdeen Women celebrate after Bayley Hutchison's opening goal against Motherwell.
Aberdeen Women celebrate after Bayley Hutchison’s goal in the 3-2 win over Motherwell on the opening day of the SWPL season. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Lancaster guided the Dons to a first win of the season in a 3-2 victory against Motherwell on the opening day – and it was a game which Aberdeen dominated.

That is unlikely to be the case in Cumbernauld against the former SWPL champions, but Lancaster insists his side will still set-up with the same positive and attacking style which was on display in the clash with Motherwell.

Rangers started their season with a 6-1 rout of Spartans at Ainslie Park.

Lancaster said: “We’ll play how we want to play. I want to play a certain style of football and the girls have responded to that.

“We’ve obviously reviewed Rangers, but we will try and not change too much.

“We believe it’s the right approach to go with because we want to play in a way that excites people.

“It’s going to be a big game. We want to do the club and the fans proud.”

