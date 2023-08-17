Caley Thistle trials chance for keen Thurso youngsters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle trials chance for keen Thurso youngsters

Turnout of 140 kids impresses the coaches - with big-name ex-pros signed up for next visit north.

By Paul Chalk
Thurso Football Academy's 10-to-15 age level with Caley Thistle coaches Daniel Lamond and Mark Watson and youth player Sam Reid. Images: Alyn Gunn/Thurso Football Academy.
Several youngsters have scored trials with Caley Thistle following the largest number of participants attending Thurso Football Academy’s session run by the Championship club’s coaches.

Daniel Lamond and Mark Watson, joined by ICT youth player Sam Reid, led the sessions last week at the town’s Naver all-weather pitches, supported by young leaders from High Life Highland.

Youth player was a Thurso recruit

The Thurso academy’s head of coaching Alyn Gunn said: “Not for the first time, we have a number of players selected to travel down to Inverness for trials, which is a testament to their parents, coaches and clubs.

“We would like to take the opportunity to thank all the event sponsors, Caley Thistle coaches Dan and Mark and their youth player Sam Reid for leading the sessions and to the High Life Highland young leaders for their help throughout the two days.

“Sam is a great success story from our camps as Caley Thistle picked him up from us last April and he has gone on to excel in their academy.”

The six-to-nine-year-olds receiving their water bottles from Caley Thistle coaches Daniel Lamond and Mark Watson and youth player Sam Reid.

Miller and Donnelly on their way

Gunn pointed to these latest days being record-breakers, and said there are big-name ex-professionals signed up to head north soon, too.

He added: “We had 140 take part in our latest event, which is our highest number of participants involved since we started 10 years ago.

“We really appreciate the support and goodwill we receive and we are looking forward to seeing everyone again in September for our next one, which is a replacement for the cancelled Newcastle United date.

“Luckily, we have a great network of professionals coaches and Charlie Miller and Simon Donnelly have agreed to come to Thurso again to coach the youngers who had originally booked on for Newcastle.”

The three-to-five-year-olds with ICT coaches, the High Life Highland young leaders, and this age-group’s gift sponsor, SGN site manager Martin Swanson.

