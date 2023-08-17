Caley Thistle trials chance for keen Thurso youngsters

Several youngsters have scored trials with Caley Thistle following the largest number of participants attending Thurso Football Academy’s session run by the Championship club’s coaches.

Daniel Lamond and Mark Watson, joined by ICT youth player Sam Reid, led the sessions last week at the town’s Naver all-weather pitches, supported by young leaders from High Life Highland.

Youth player was a Thurso recruit

The Thurso academy’s head of coaching Alyn Gunn said: “Not for the first time, we have a number of players selected to travel down to Inverness for trials, which is a testament to their parents, coaches and clubs.

“We would like to take the opportunity to thank all the event sponsors, Caley Thistle coaches Dan and Mark and their youth player Sam Reid for leading the sessions and to the High Life Highland young leaders for their help throughout the two days.

“Sam is a great success story from our camps as Caley Thistle picked him up from us last April and he has gone on to excel in their academy.”

Miller and Donnelly on their way

Gunn pointed to these latest days being record-breakers, and said there are big-name ex-professionals signed up to head north soon, too.

He added: “We had 140 take part in our latest event, which is our highest number of participants involved since we started 10 years ago.

“We really appreciate the support and goodwill we receive and we are looking forward to seeing everyone again in September for our next one, which is a replacement for the cancelled Newcastle United date.

“Luckily, we have a great network of professionals coaches and Charlie Miller and Simon Donnelly have agreed to come to Thurso again to coach the youngers who had originally booked on for Newcastle.”