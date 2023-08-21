‘I want to go out there and show what I can do’: Keeper Faye Kirby on Aberdeen Women loan spell

Goalkeeper Faye Kirby wants to continue making an impact during her Aberdeen Women loan spell from Liverpool.

The 19-year-old joined the Dons from FA WSL side Liverpool, having made five appearances in all competitions for her parent club last season.

She has started Aberdeen’s first two matches in the SWPL this term: an opening day 3-2 win over Motherwell and a 5-1 defeat to Rangers on Sunday.

Against Rangers, Kirby kept the Dons in the game for large spells by making key saves, and the shot-stopper hopes to keep making a positive impression.

She said: “If I do my job then we can build forward as a team. The girls in front of me can take a big boost from my saves and can then really go for it.

“The club have got really big ambitions and want to push themselves further against the top teams, like what we did against Rangers, and it’s something I want to be a part of.

“The games I played at Liverpool last season have given me a taste of what to expect in senior football, so now I’m here at Aberdeen I want to go out there and show what I can do.”

During her loan spell, Kirby will be splitting her time during the week with Liverpool and the Dons, which she feels offers her the best of both worlds.

Kirby said: “It’s obviously quite a lot of travelling, but I’m really enjoying it so far. I feel like I’m getting what I need out of it and I’m ready to push on further now.

“Beardy (Liverpool manager Matt Beard) still wanted me to be around the Liverpool squad and be in that top-level environment, and then to come here to Aberdeen and get some minutes.

“Everyone here at Aberdeen has taken me under their wing and have made me feel really welcome since I’ve joined.”

Aberdeen have a fast turnaround following the defeat to Rangers, and return to SWPL action with a clash against newly-promoted Montrose on Wednesday night at Links Park.

Kirby added: “We’ll get set and go out for them again – we’re not going to sit off any team because we’ve got a set way we want to play.”