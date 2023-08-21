‘I want to go out there and show what I can do’: Keeper Faye Kirby on Aberdeen Women loan spell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I want to go out there and show what I can do’: Keeper Faye Kirby on Aberdeen Women loan spell

The 19-year-old joined the Dons on loan from FA WSL side Liverpool, having made five appearances in all competitions for her parent club last season.

By Sophie Goodwin
Goalkeeper Faye Kirby in action for Aberdeen Women in the Scottish Women's Premier League
Faye Kirby in action for Aberdeen Women. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Goalkeeper Faye Kirby wants to continue making an impact during her Aberdeen Women loan spell from Liverpool.

She has started Aberdeen’s first two matches in the SWPL this term: an opening day 3-2 win over Motherwell and a 5-1 defeat to Rangers on Sunday.

Against Rangers, Kirby kept the Dons in the game for large spells by making key saves, and the shot-stopper hopes to keep making a positive impression.

She said: “If I do my job then we can build forward as a team. The girls in front of me can take a big boost from my saves and can then really go for it.

“The club have got really big ambitions and want to push themselves further against the top teams, like what we did against Rangers, and it’s something I want to be a part of.

“The games I played at Liverpool last season have given me a taste of what to expect in senior football, so now I’m here at Aberdeen I want to go out there and show what I can do.”

Faye Kirby catching the ball in mid air, surrounded by fellow Aberdeen players and Aston Villa players
Faye Kirby makes a save for Liverpool against Aston Villa last season. Image: Shutterstock.

During her loan spell, Kirby will be splitting her time during the week with Liverpool and the Dons, which she feels offers her the best of both worlds.

Kirby said: “It’s obviously quite a lot of travelling, but I’m really enjoying it so far. I feel like I’m getting what I need out of it and I’m ready to push on further now.

“Beardy (Liverpool manager Matt Beard) still wanted me to be around the Liverpool squad and be in that top-level environment, and then to come here to Aberdeen and get some minutes.

“Everyone here at Aberdeen has taken me under their wing and have made me feel really welcome since I’ve joined.”

Aberdeen have a fast turnaround following the defeat to Rangers, and return to SWPL action with a clash against newly-promoted Montrose on Wednesday night at Links Park.

Kirby added: “We’ll get set and go out for them again – we’re not going to sit off any team because we’ve got a set way we want to play.”

