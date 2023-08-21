Fort William Bike Park ‘rescued’ by smelter bosses amid insurance woes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Fort William Bike Park ‘rescued’ by smelter bosses amid insurance woes

Alvance British Aluminium share they were "delighted" to step in and cover the insurance premium.

By Shannon Morrison
Pictured: Fort William Bike Park during construction. The pump track has been rescued from insurance woes by Alvance British Aluminium.
An aerial view of the new pump track being constructed. Image: Velosolutions.

Lochaber smelter Alvance will cover the annual cost for Fort William Bike Park amid insurance woes – which closed the facility one day after opening.

Fort William Bike Park announced on social media that the local aluminium smelter had “come to the rescue”.

On their Facebook post, Fort William Bike Park state Alvance offered to pay for the annual insurance for the bike park for this year.

“As you know we have been having problems gaining insurance for the Bike Park.”

“This has been due to a number of insurance companies deciding to no longer cover bike parks and sports facilities.”

Gregor Muir, chairperson of Lochaber Wheeled Sports Society, says the perimeter fence is due to be completed this week.

The hope is that the pump track will be open from Saturday August 26.

However, there will be restricted access to the all-user beginner track until the BMX park is finished.

Gregor says: “We are going to open only the main pump track at the moment to allow for the safe finishing of the BMX park.”

“We hope to do a Skate Jam when the BMX park opens in September.”

Insurance costs were ‘four times’ greater than expected

Fort William Bike Park was closed to the public less than 24 hours after opening due to insurance issues.

Insurance update!!!Yet again Alvance British Aluminium come to the rescue. Alvance have offered to pay for the annual…

Posted by Fort William Bike Park on Monday, 21 August 2023

Fortunately, they have since successfully obtained insurance for third party liability at a cost of £3,839.

According to the bike park, this figure is almost four times the figure they had budgeted for.

They also claim that this figure is “eight times the figure most of the other bike parks in Scotland are currently paying”.

However, they are not alone in their insurance woes.

Their post states: “This issue is affecting all parks throughout the country and is now a topic of debate for Scottish and British Cycling.”

“We hope the future of insurance can be resolved for us all.”

The bike park will be continuing to fundraise in the future and accepting to continue donations as a means to purchase new equipment throughout the year.

Donations are being accepted on their JustGiving page here.

Alvance ‘delighted’ to cover insurance premium

Alvance Managing Director Tom Uppington said that the company are ‘thrilled’ to continue their support for the bike park.

According to Mr. Uppington, the pump track will “undoubtedly enrich the lives of local residents”.

He said: “Alvance takes immense pride in our involvement in this initiative which underscores our commitment to community growth.”

“Learning of the recent hurdle in the project, we were delighted to step in and cover the insurance premium, enabling the facility’s timely opening.”

“These initiatives perfectly align with our company’s core values of family and sustainability.”

More stories from Lochaber:

More from Highlands & Islands

Mallaig lifeboat
Air and sea rescue launched for group of capsized kayakers near Mallaig
The threadbare police car was spotted in Gairloch.
Shock picture shows police car tyre with gaping hole - after officers stop motorist…
The A9 between Brora and Doll was closed following a two-vehicle crash. Image: Google Maps.
A9 reopens following two-vehicle crash near Brora
2022 winner Sam Bowsher with ‘Utterly Otterly’. Image: James Ross.
Chainsaws at the ready... Carve Carrbridge returns for 20th year
Brown Square in Dingwall Google Maps screenshot
Woman, 54, in hospital with 'significant' injuries following hit and run in Dingwall
The planned pods will provide worker accommodation at the resort
Staff pods plan for luxury Highland resort due to affordable housing shortage
The Scottish Court Service has said jury trials will be moved to the mainland. Kirkwall is one of the courts impacted by the decision.
Challenge made to Scottish Courts Service after future jury cases moved from islands
Audra Crilley.
Carrbridge businesswoman Audra Crilley explains why she's always losing her squirty bottles
Ian Strachan collecting insects at Loch Arksaig
Those West Highland flying insects are not all midges
Kirkwall lifeboat
Coastguard and lifeboat crew rescue Kirkwall diver

Conversation