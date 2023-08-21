Fort William Bike Park ‘rescued’ by smelter bosses amid insurance woes

Lochaber smelter Alvance will cover the annual cost for Fort William Bike Park amid insurance woes – which closed the facility one day after opening.

Fort William Bike Park announced on social media that the local aluminium smelter had “come to the rescue”.

On their Facebook post, Fort William Bike Park state Alvance offered to pay for the annual insurance for the bike park for this year.

“As you know we have been having problems gaining insurance for the Bike Park.”

“This has been due to a number of insurance companies deciding to no longer cover bike parks and sports facilities.”

Gregor Muir, chairperson of Lochaber Wheeled Sports Society, says the perimeter fence is due to be completed this week.

The hope is that the pump track will be open from Saturday August 26.

However, there will be restricted access to the all-user beginner track until the BMX park is finished.

Gregor says: “We are going to open only the main pump track at the moment to allow for the safe finishing of the BMX park.”

“We hope to do a Skate Jam when the BMX park opens in September.”

Insurance costs were ‘four times’ greater than expected

Fort William Bike Park was closed to the public less than 24 hours after opening due to insurance issues.

Fortunately, they have since successfully obtained insurance for third party liability at a cost of £3,839.

According to the bike park, this figure is almost four times the figure they had budgeted for.

They also claim that this figure is “eight times the figure most of the other bike parks in Scotland are currently paying”.

However, they are not alone in their insurance woes.

Their post states: “This issue is affecting all parks throughout the country and is now a topic of debate for Scottish and British Cycling.”

“We hope the future of insurance can be resolved for us all.”

The bike park will be continuing to fundraise in the future and accepting to continue donations as a means to purchase new equipment throughout the year.

Donations are being accepted on their JustGiving page here.

Alvance ‘delighted’ to cover insurance premium

Alvance Managing Director Tom Uppington said that the company are ‘thrilled’ to continue their support for the bike park.

According to Mr. Uppington, the pump track will “undoubtedly enrich the lives of local residents”.

He said: “Alvance takes immense pride in our involvement in this initiative which underscores our commitment to community growth.”

“Learning of the recent hurdle in the project, we were delighted to step in and cover the insurance premium, enabling the facility’s timely opening.”

“These initiatives perfectly align with our company’s core values of family and sustainability.”

