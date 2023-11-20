Sophie Goodwin: ACL issue more than just a sports injury – but a battle of physical and mental resilience for women’s players suffering them en masse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Women's Football

Sophie Goodwin: ACL issue more than just a sports injury – but a battle of physical and mental resilience for women’s players suffering them en masse

"When a player goes down with an ACL injury, they are staring down the barrel of at least nine months of rehabilitation." Sophie Goodwin reports.
Sophie Goodwin
Pictures shows an x-ray of an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL)
ACL injuries take their toll physically and mentally on injured footballers. Image: DCT Design.

I didn’t think I would ever feel so relieved that the only serious football injuries I ever had were broken bones.

My (un)promising player career was cut short when I was about 21 years old thanks to a broken nose, sustained by taking a knee to the face during a match.

It was the second bone I had broken during my time as a goalkeeper, with the first being a broken wrist from saving a free-kick when I was only around 12.

I felt quite cool rocking up to school in my purple cast after breaking my wrist and being able to tell my class-mates about my goalkeeping heroics.

But I can’t say I felt the same about having two black eyes and a dodgy looking nose when that blow to my face happened several years later.

Injuries are part and parcel of football and I have had my fair share of staved fingers and sprained ankles, but nothing more serious than a fracture.

And, of course, fractures are serious, but I knew when they happened I could be back playing after six weeks or so… I could have even played with a broken nose by donning a Batman-esque mask if I had so wished.

Sophie Goodwin in the process of getting her nose broken while playing for Montrose.
Sophie Goodwin in the process of getting her nose broken while playing for Montrose.

ACL injuries a physical and mental blow

The same can’t be said for those players who damage their anterior cruciate ligament.

When a player goes down with an ACL injury, they are staring down the barrel of at least nine months of rehabilitation.

I have spent the last month or so in my job as a sports journalist researching, reading and speaking about ACL injuries as part of The Press and Journal’s latest women’s football investigation.

I spoke to four north players who have been through it: from the excruciating pain to the mental toll of being sidelined from the sport they love.

It was clear when I spoke to all of the players how much it had affected or was still affecting them – the exasperation in their voice clear when they spoke about the rehab milestones they have or were yet to hit.

Although I have not suffered an ACL injury, I can relate to the feeling of fear about returning after being on the sidelines.

My broken nose called time on my playing days. I broke it as I dived at the feet of my opponent to get the ball, which I got, and she followed through in her running motion and her knee collided with my face.

The injury depleted my confidence. I had the fear of it happening again, so I was reluctant to do the things goalkeepers have to do to do their jobs properly.

I knew it was a freak thing and chances are it wouldn’t happen again, but the fear was still there.

For those who sustain ACL injuries, they don’t have the luxury of such rationale.

With those injuries often occurring via non-contact and the result of something as endlessly repeatable as just changing direction.

Having done their ACL already, there is a chance it could happen again and there’s not much they can do – other than mentally prepare.

And even if I was to get an injury like a broken nose again, I could decide to play on and take the right precautions to protect the injury or accept a six-week absence from playing.

I may have had the same fear about returning from an injury, but the mental and physical stakes for those who have done their ACLs are completely different beasts.

‘More than just a sports injury’

Everyone’s rehab will be different but the common thread is the physical landmarks they must reach through in arduous recovery, while having to navigate the mental rollercoaster of being sidelined.

Arsenal and Netherlands star Vivianne Miedema with an injury on the park
Arsenal and Netherlands star Vivianne Miedema has just returned to playing after rupturing her ACL in December 2022. Image: PA.

I did not want this project to only be a call for more research, as much as it is needed, but more an opportunity to highlight how these experiences are more than just a sports injury.

Karen Mason told me how the pain affected her quality of life and her day job as a teacher.

Rachael Boyle said how all she wanted was to be able run around with her kids again, while 17-year-old Kaylah Cruickshank – whose senior career has barely started – could not yet comprehend the rehab she was about to endure.

Of course, more research needs to be done to find out more about why these injuries keep happening and what can we do to safeguard players.

But I hope by working on this project the players I spoke to felt listened to and their experiences validated, while others better appreciate – like I now do – the resilience and strength they must have to get themselves back on the pitch.

