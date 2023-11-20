Former Scotland hockey international Aimee Clark: My ACL injury hell inspired me to help others and become a physio

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Women's Football

Former Scotland hockey international Aimee Clark: My ACL injury hell inspired me to help others and become a physio

The former Aberdeen FC physiotherapist, who now works at SPEAR clinic, suffered three injuries to her ACL while playing hockey. Sophie Goodwin reports.
Sophie Goodwin
Image shows physiotherapist Aimee Clark alongside a picture of an ACL x-ray
Physiotherapist Aimee Clark suffered three ACL injuries during her time as an international hockey player.

Aimee Clark uses her own experiences of ACL injuries to inform her work as a physiotherapist at the SPEAR clinic in Aberdeen.

We spoke to Clark to find out more about what is involved in the rehabilitation from an anterior cruciate ligament injury as part of The Press and Journal’s special investigation into the growing number of ACL injuries women’s football and how it is affecting players in the north of Scotland.

Research shows female athletes are up to six-times more likely to sustain a non-contact ACL injury than their male counterparts.

Clark, a former hockey player for Scotland, suffered an ACL injury three times – twice in her right knee and once in her left – and damaged the posterior cruciate ligament in her right knee.

ACL injury inspired physio role

Her experiences with the injury “inspired” Clark to become a physio, qualifying in 2013 from RGU and then going on to work for Aberdeen FC for five years.

Throughout her career, whether as a physiotherapist at a clinic or at a club, she has helped several patients – male and female – progress through their ACL rehab.

The priority throughout recovery, Clark says, is hitting specific goals, which is a more effective approach than from when rehab used to be determined by the length of time.

“Back in the day, it always used to be you’re out for nine months, but now it’s more goal focused over a period of time,” said Clark.

“When you achieve a certain goal then you can safely move on the next phase.

“Some people will respond quicker to those goals and that can depend on the amount of time they are working with a physio or their access to gym facilities.”

Aimee Clark is a physio who has worked with patients who have ACL injuries.
Aimee Clark is a physiotherapist at SPEAR clinic in Aberdeen.

Clark describes the goals as being in six different phases: pre-operation, initial post-op, proprioception, strength, early sport training and returning to sport.

Such criteria might include reducing swelling, regaining movement in the knee, neuromuscular control, single-leg exercises such as squats and calf raises, and – as recovery progresses – the aim is to be able to compare your affected leg as close as possible to the non-surgical knee.

Recovery from ACL injury can be long and arduous

ACL injury rehab can be a monotonous process where physios like Clark plead patience with her patients as she does her best to keep sessions as engaging as possible.

“Recovery is hard and you can tell in people’s demeanours that they may be finding it difficult or are getting bored,” said Clark.

“It’s about trying to keep the patient focused and the goal in mind is to get back.

“Keeping rehab fun and specific to their sport can help a lot. It can help trying to uplift them because once you do your ACL it can be all-consuming. It can be all you talk about, see on social media or hear on the news.

“It can be a long nine, 10 or 11 months of just that word, especially when they are not playing their sport for a year.”

It’s about trying to keep the patient focused and the goal in mind is to get back. Keeping rehab fun and specific to their sport can help a lot.

Recovery may be goal-led, but time is of the essence as research shows coming back too early – before nine months – increases the likelihood of the injury happening again up to seven times.

Clark also believes there are ways for clubs to safeguard their athletes before injury occurs as she recalled how her former coach adapted his training methods after players had endured knee injuries.

“In order to and reduce it from happening, it would be doing appropriate warm-ups – with regards to plenty of proprioception and banded stuff,” said Clark.

“It’s about trying to get training up to a speed and level of what a competitive match would be.

“If athletes are training at that level more consistently it helps – these injuries happen more in that competitive environment, so it is just ensuring the level of intensity is right and it’s consistent.”

Pain and trauma of injury can cause mental health issues

Clark can relate to a lot of the people who she helps and knows all too well the trauma that can come with suffering such a devastating injury.

The first time she did her ACL in 2006 could not have happened at a worse time, as she was in the midst of preparing to represent Scotland at her first Commonwealth Games in Melbourne, Australia.

“The first time I was 21 years old and it was excruciating pain,” said Clark. “I felt sick.

“It was before I was meant to go to the Commonwealth Games, so I was more devastated about that because it was only a month away.

“And then a year later I was back playing and lunged awkwardly and it was instant. You just know the pain. You feel sick to your stomach.”

The Commonwealth Games did not elude Clark ,though, as she featured for Scotland in 2010 in New Dehli – but she would go on to sustain two more serious knee injuries, with the most recent being in 2017.

Aimee Clark playing hockey for Scotland with a knee brace on after sustaining an ACL injury.
Aimee Clark playing hockey for Scotland with a knee brace on after sustaining an ACL injury.

And having experienced setbacks during her own sports career because of injury, Clark knows the toll it can have on an athlete’s mental health.

“There is a lot more focus around mental health now when I did my ACL in 2006,” said Clark.

“There wasn’t much resources or consideration for that back then and that’s where I always have a think about my patients about how their mental health is: how are they feeling and how are they coping?”

Although Clark admits in her day job she has not seen an increase in the amount of female footballers seeking treatment for ACL injuries, she agrees it is an area which requires more research.

“Women’s football is growing so they are training more and playing more competitive games,” said Clark, who also used to play football for Inverness.

“I’ve had a patient who wears the new Nike football boots where the studs are designed in a rotation and she says they feel good, so that is a step in the right direction in regards to addressing possible causes.

“It definitely helps if you’ve got the right kind of data and any information or research like it would help a physio.

“We can give that information out to patients and give them advice from it for during their recoveries.”

Conversation

Conversation