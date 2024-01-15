Hannah Innes glad to be getting regular run-out with Aberdeen Women in breakthrough season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hannah Innes glad to be getting regular run-out with Aberdeen Women in breakthrough season

The 21-year-old has played 15 times in the SWPL, starting 10 matches under manager Clint Lancaster.

By Sophie Goodwin
Hannah Innes in action for Aberdeen Women in a SWPL match against Glasgow City.
Hannah Innes in action for Aberdeen Women in the SWPL. Image: Shutterstock.

Hannah Innes is happy to be playing regularly for Aberdeen Women in the SWPL after having to bide her time.

The 21-year-old winger has played 15 times in the SWPL, starting 10 matches, in what has been a breakthrough campaign under manager Clint Lancaster.

She did not feature at all for the Dons in the top-flight last season after being sent on loan to SWF Championship side Dryburgh Athletic.

Having had a good run in the team this term, Innes is happy to have been given the chance to showcase what she can offer the club.

She said: “It is really good to be a regular player – it’s what I have aimed to do the last couple of seasons, so to finally get what I was working for is brilliant.

“I’m just trying to contribute as often as I can when I am playing.

“It has been different. You see the game a lot when you are sitting from the substitutes bench, but when you are playing it is totally different.

“You do notice the level and how the standard is constantly improving.”

Minutes at Aberdeen Women helping Innes improve

Hannah Innes in action for Aberdeen Women in a SWPL match against Spartans.
Hannah Innes in action for Aberdeen Women in a SWPL match against Spartans. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Innes, who scored her first competitive goal in a Scottish Cup win earlier this month, reckons her game is reaping the benefits of more minutes in the SWPL.

She added: “I do feel like different parts of my game have improved.

“Playing as a wing-back as opposed to just a wide player, I have to do a bit both with the attack and defensively.

“It can be difficult, but that is a wing-back has to do and I’m enjoying learning new things.

“As a wing-back, you are involved in both parts of the game, defence and attack, so I’m just hoping to contribute with as many assists and goals I can during the rest of the season.”

‘Not the way Dons wanted to start 2024 league business’

Innes’ most recent appearance for Aberdeen came from the starting XI in Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to Patrick Thistle at Petershill Park.

She said: “It’s not the way we wanted to start the league in the new year.

“We can take some positives and created a few chances, but it comes down to the fine details.

“We didn’t take those chances and their goals come from nothing, which gives them the three points.

“We’ve got a couple of weeks’ break now and we will go away and prepare for the next game.”

