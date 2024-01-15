‘This needs to change urgently’. Calls for cash for Skye as visitor numbers rocket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘This needs to change urgently’. Calls for cash for Skye as visitor numbers rocket

Skye by numbers: At the height of the 2023 tourist season, the equivalent of the island's population drove to Skye in a day.

By John Ross
The bridge to Skye.
The number of people driving over the Skye Bridge is increasing

Fresh calls have been made for more tourism funding for Skye after new figures showed a rise in visitor numbers.

Business group SkyeConnect says the number of vehicles crossing the Skye Bridge rose by 11% last year between April and September.

The number of vehicles heading to the island during the key tourism period last year increased by more than 50,000 to 496,753.

In August alone, there were 229,000 crossings, with some days seeing the number of vehicle movements matching Skye’s population of over 13,000.

Call for for emergency funding

SkyeConnect says the increases demonstrate the need for effective destination management and investment in infrastructure to protect the island.

Gary Curley, the group’s executive chair, is urging the Scottish Government to provide emergency funding.

He is calling for help to maintain and enhance Skye’s infrastructure and to develop a long-term tourism management plan for the island.

“This data highlights Skye’s ever-growing appeal”, he says.

“Alarmingly, there is no long-term destination plan or tourism strategy for Scotland’s second most popular destination due to lack of resources.

“This needs to change urgently.

Tourist friends on a top of mountains in a Scottish Highlands.
There are calls for more funds to help mnage growing numbers of visitors to Skye. Image Shutterstock

“We must hold the government accountable and ask why a destination generating over £260 million in economic output faces a future without a destination management organisation (DMO).”

Mr Curley says while England has invested in DMOs following a review, Scotland is set to cut DMO funding.

“It’s reckless and will hinder the Scottish Government’s ability to meet its own objectives for tourism.

“SkyeConnect wants Skye to be a leader in sustainable tourism. But without government intervention, tourism growth on Skye will become unsustainable and our environment, communities, businesses, and economy will suffer devastating long-term consequences.”

‘Encouraging’ figures highlight need for funding

The figures show vehicle crossings have risen by 19% since the first year of recovery after Covid in 2021.

SkyeConnect says while more data is needed, over 65% of bridge crossings in 2023 were tied to the peak tourism months.

Island councillor John Finlayson said the figures come as no surprise.

He said they support Highland Council data from places like the Old Man of Storr where paths have been repaired following damage, including from walkers.

“While these figures are encouraging for the tourism industry and the economy of Skye, they also highlight the continued need for ongoing investment in both destination management and infrastructure projects which clearly are also more difficult to fund in the current challenging economic climate.”

Gary Curley
Gary Curley says there is no long-term destination plan or tourism strategy for Skye

He said it is crucial that public bodies, visitor groups and other  agencies continue to work together to develop ways of working and joint investment to provide the best experiences  for tourists and residents

Last year SkyeConnect made a plea to have money raised from a mooted tourist tax  spent on the island due to pressures on its environment, infrastructure and communities.

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment

More from Highlands & Islands

A heavy police presence remains at the scene at Gilbert Street near the River Ness
'I heard screaming': Injured man taken to hospital after 'disturbance' in Inverness
Orkney Islands Council leader James Stockan has announced his resignation from the local authority.
Orkney Islands Council leader James Stockan resigns
Lect Ski Resort.
Ski reports: Snowfall delight for skiers and snowboarders at most north resorts
Overnight snowfall has caused travel chaos across the region.
IN PICTURES: Heavy snowfall brings travel chaos on north and north-east roads
Snowfall causes travel chaos in Aberdeen.
Flights cancelled at Aberdeen Airport amid travel chaos due to snowfall
Heavy snow continues to sweep across much of the Highlands and Islands. Supplied.
In full: Schools in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highland and island closed on Monday January…
The Mackintosh Centre in Mallaig.
'A matter of urgency': Locals launch petition to reopen Mallaig's Mackintosh Centre
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a perverted lawyer and a man cleared of murder
Snow is falling across Aberdeenshire. Image Kami Thomson.DC Thomson.
Weather warning extended as snow falls across north-east with early morning trains cancelled
Russell Duncan won £100,000
'This is a life changer': Man from Beauly wins £100,000

Conversation