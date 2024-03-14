Caley Thistle Women’s Kayleigh Mackenzie on how serious injury has ended ‘best season’ and impacted career in social care

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle Women’s Kayleigh Mackenzie on how serious injury has ended ‘best season’ and impacted career in social care

Mackenzie says she 'knew as soon as it happened that it was going to be a bad one' due to the level of pain.

By Sophie Goodwin
Caley Thistle Women player Kayleigh Mackenzie, pictured, before she sustained a serious knee injury.
Caley Thistle Women defender Kayleigh Mackenzie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Kayleigh Mackenzie is determined to stay positive after serious injury ruled her out for the rest of Caley Thistle Women’s season.

It was initially hoped the 21-year-old from Stornoway would only be facing a short spell on the sidelines, but the defender is set to face a lengthy period out due to a suspected meniscus and anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury to one of her knees.

She sustained the injury last month while defending one-v-one and first thought she had dislocated her knee after hearing a “pop” as it hyperextended as she landed.

An official diagnosis is yet to be confirmed due to medical waiting times, but Mackenzie has already started to come to terms with the scale of the injury.

“I’ve been to three different physios and have been urgently referred to orthopaedics, but I haven’t heard anything yet,” explained Mackenzie.

“All three of the physios have suggested it is possibly a torn meniscus and my ACL.

Kayleigh Mackenzie in action for Caley Thistle Women at the Caledonian Stadium.
Kayleigh Mackenzie, centre, in action for Caley Thistle Women at the Caledonian Stadium. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“It is definitely the worst injury I have ever had. I knew as soon as it happened that it was going to be a bad one because of the amount of pain that I was in.

“When the first physio told me and then the other two said the same thing, that is when I kind of realised that there is going to be no football for a while.

“It was like my gut-feeling came true.”

Caley Thistle Women star longs for home comforts after knee injury

Not only is Mackenzie facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines, but being on crutches means the injury has affected different aspects of her life – including her demanding job in social care.

“I can’t drive, so that is my independence gone and I am having to rely on family and friends to give me lifts back and forth from work,” said Mackenzie.

“I can’t fulfil my full potential at work with caring for the people that I look after, so I am managing to help out in the office with the paperwork and catching up on things like that.

“I still feel like I am doing something productive and helping out as much as I can just now.”

After ageing out of being able to play with the boys on the islands and wanting to progress in senior women’s football, Mackenzie moved from Stornoway to Inverness.

She admits home feels that bit further away after sustaining the serious injury.

“My dad suffered the same injury twice and had to get his whole knee rebuilt,” said Mackenzie.

“I have been texting, phoning and sending pictures of the swelling to him and asking for advice, but it is not the same when it is just over a screen.

“When it first happened, I was obviously really gutted and just wanted my mum and dad.

Kayleigh Mackenzie in action for Caley Thistle Women before she sustained a knee injury.
Caley Thistle Women defender Kayleigh Mackenzie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“My family and friends here have been amazing, but there is nothing quite like getting advice from your mum and dad, or even just being able to see them. It has been a hard one.”

Positivity will be key for Mackenzie during injury recovery

In the meantime, Mackenzie is determined to remain upbeat, with the hope of making an impact on her return already spurring her on.

“I’m just trying to stay as positive as I can,” said Mackenzie.

“I got the splint off a couple of days ago after four weeks and I have been trying to put more weight on it now with the crutches.

“It is a step in the right direction, but I know I am still a very long way away from the end goal of getting back playing.

“Before the injury, I felt like I was having my best season in an Inverness top. Even though I had been shifted to defence from being a striker, it had given me a different perspective and I was loving it.

“I think everything happens for a reason.

“My aim for the comeback is to return mentally and physically stronger, so I can help the girls again.”

Caley Thistle Women have a SWF Championship header this weekend, starting with an away clash at Ayr United on Friday before hosting Westdyke on Sunday afternoon.

Excruciating pain, waiting lists, and the need for more research: North footballers reveal ACL horror stories amid injury crisis in women’s game

Conversation