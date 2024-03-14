Sao Paulo Dance Company’s Daniel Reca can’t wait to visit Inverness as tour heads to Eden Court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sao Paulo Dance Company’s Daniel Reca can’t wait to visit Inverness as tour heads to Eden Court

Brazil's Sao Paulo Dance Company arrive at Eden Court on March 19 for their only Scottish premiere dates.

The Sao Paulo Dance Company is visiting Inverness. Supplied by Tristam Kenton.
By Lottie Hood

“I have no doubt that I came to this world for dancing. Even though I started late, and even though I am at the end of my career.”

It is hard not to feel pulled in by Daniel Reca’s passion.

Despite the fact we are chatting over a 6,000 mile distance with the dancer in sunny Brazil, which I try not to compare to Aberdeen’s current frostiness, his love for his life’s work feels almost tangible.

And yet, his tour with Anthem from the Sao Paulo Dance Company which stops in Inverness this month, is to be his last.

After 11 years with the company and 20 years of dance, the 42-year-old is retiring.

When asked how he feels to give up the thing he fell in love with at first sight, Daniel just said:”I guess I will never stop dancing.

“I can find other ways to dance that maybe does not have to do with the physical effort.”

Sao Paulo Dance Company, Nacho Duato’s Gnawa. Supplied by Iari Davies.

Sao Paulo Dance Company UK premiere

Daniel has been a member of the Sao Paulo Dance Company since 2013.

Fusing classical ballet and Latin American dance, “Brazil’s finest dance company” is arriving at Eden Court in Inverness this month as part of their UK debut with Anthem.

The piece explores the idea of collective identities using 14 dancers and dramatic lighting to create an intense and emotional journey.

While it will not be Daniel’s first time in the UK, he has never been to Scotland before and said he cannot wait to visit some of the sites in Inverness.

However due to the nature of a busy schedule, he said he is waiting until they are on the plane over to make any final plans.

“This tour is very important for the company, for me, for all of us,” he added. “It’s the first time we’re going to Scotland and England.

“It’s a long tour with 14 cities and 28 shows and besides that it’s very special for me because it’s my farewell. The last show will be my last as a dancer in the company because I will retire after that.”

Daniel Reca headshot
Daniel Reca first discovered his love of dancing when he was 15 years old. Image: Eden Court

Daniel admitted he began dancing quite a bit later than most of his colleagues. And funnily enough, it was rowing that started it all.

In his hometown of Rosario in Argentina, Daniel would often row on the river and became a bit of a professional.

When he was 15 years old, a fellow rower invited him to her sister’s end of year dance.

Daniel said: “So I went there and I fell in love. And the next day I was taking my first dance class. It was love at first sight.”

Daniel could not stay away from dance

At the time though, his family – who now are big fans – were not very happy with his newfound passion. Wanting their son to be a doctor or lawyer, Daniel stopped after not receiving their support.

However a few years later Daniel could not stay away and started dancing again.

He explained: “I met my former teacher who said to me ‘If you really want to dance, you’ve got talent you just have to dedicate yourself for the next two years. Just to study and bring back the years you lost because you started late.”

In 2004, Daniel studied for a few years before joining the cast of Ballet Contemporáneo del Teatro San Martin under the direction of Mauricio Wainrot.

The next year he traveled to Chile to dance with the Ballet de Santiago, directed by Marcia Haydée where he performed in works such as John Cranko’s Romeo and Juliet and Maurice Bejart’s Bolero.

Then while on a holiday in Brazil, Daniel took some classes at the Sao Paulo Dance Company and was hooked.

So at the age of 31, Daniel moved: “I was kind of getting a little bored and tired of dancing only ballet. So I came here, it was like it opened doors to a new world….It was a fusion and here we dance both styles.”

Daniel said Anthem can leave viewers feeling shocked. Supplied by Charles Lima.

Anthem: ‘You can laugh you can cry’

The company’s only non-Brazilian dancer has had many highlights over the years but he said for him, Goyo Montoro’s Anthem is “revolutionary”.

“It was so hard at the beginning for 26 minutes we did not leave the stage,” he added. “This was a new thing for me, because when you don’t leave the stage, it makes you never disconnect from the piece.

“But Anthem it grows inside of you. The message basically is when we break unity, we can’t live without the other.

“It doesn’t exist without the other and without conflict, because life is with the other and with conflict.”

When asked what Inverness audiences can expect, he added: “They have to expect a very intense show, where you can laugh and you can cry.

“Maybe at the end of it, you are in shocked state of mind…. It takes time to comprehend what you saw.”

The Sao Paulo Company is performing at Eden Court in Inverness from Tuesday March 19 to Wednesday March 20. To get tickets, visit Eden Court’s website

