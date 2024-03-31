Jamie McGrath vows Aberdeen will not take foot off the pedal in bid to end relegation threat

Goal hero Jamie McGrath has warned Aberdeen can’t take their foot off the pedal in the fight to end the threat of relegation.

Republic of Ireland international McGrath netted the winner in the 2-1 victory against Ross County that eased fears of a battle against the drop.

Aberdeen are now six points ahead of second bottom Ross County who occupy the relegation play-off spot.

With only seven Premiership matches remaining it was a win of huge significance for managerless Aberdeen.

The Pittodrie hierarchy are still searching for a permanent manager with interim boss Peter Leven in charge.

Leven has now led the Reds to back-to-back wins to ease the relegation danger.

McGrath was delighted Aberdeen won “ugly” and reckons the club’s managerial target could have been watching the match.

McGrath said: “It can swing very quickly in the league one week to the next so we can’t take our foot off the pedal for a minute.

“We have two games now before the split and our focus now is on trying to get as much points pre-split, then take it from there.

“We knew before the game how important it was due to where we were in in the league.

“So we knew we had to get three points.

“Thankfully we did that although I don’t think we played at our best.

“It is one of the few times this season where we have probably won ugly which is very satisfying.

“A 2-1 win, ugly, we would have bitten your arm off for it.”

New manager may have been watching

The Aberdeen hierarchy’s process of appointing a new manager remains ongoing.

Pittodrie chief executive Alan Burrows recently said the Dons’ search for a new boss is “entering the very final stages.”

McGrath said: “We don’t who is going to be the new gaffer.

“He could have been watching us against Ross County, we don’t know.

“So everyone has to play to their max as the new manager might come in and have different ideas.

“However, we are all trying our best as we do every week whether there is a manager there or not.

“The attitude against Ross County was brilliant although the performance wasn’t the best but we got there in the end.”

Aberdeen ‘love’ playing for Leven

Aberdeen’s board have yet to appoint a new permanent manager two months after sacking Barry Robson on January 31.

Leven was initially appointed interim boss for one game, a 1-1 draw with Celtic, before Neil Warnock took over that role until the end of the season.

However Warnock stepped down after just 33 days and Leven was again placed in interim charge.

McGrath insists the managerial upheaval and uncertainty has not negatively affected the players, due to the presence of Leven.

Asked if the managerial situation has caused tension and uncertainty, he said: “I don’t think so.

“We know Peter really well and have worked with him all season.

“We have full belief in what he does and we love playing under him.”

‘We will take a scrappy win’

Aberdeen grabbed an early lead via top scorer Bojan Miovski after only five minutes.

Miovski’s shot took a slight deflection and Loick Ayina’s goal-line clearance sliced into the roof of the net – but the goal was attributed to the Dons’ striker.

Ross County hit back via a Simon Murray header midway through the first half.

However McGrath fired home in the 78th minute to seal a vital win.

He said: “We defended brilliantly although we were sloppy on the set piece to let them back in the game.

“Overall we probably shaded it although we weren’t at our best.

“Ross County are a very good side, particularly at this stage of the season where they always seem to pick up results.

“I don’t think we were at our best against Ross County for whatever reason.

“I know boys were away on international duty and probably got back late on Thursday and trained Friday.

“It wasn’t the ideal preparation but we will take a scrappy win every week if it gives us three points.

“A lot of times we have played very well this season and not got results.”