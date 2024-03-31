Jamie McGrath vows Aberdeen will not take foot off the pedal in bid to end relegation threat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Jamie McGrath vows Aberdeen will not take foot off the pedal in bid to end relegation threat

Midfielder insists Aberdeen won "ugly" to secure a valuable three points against Ross County.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath celebrates with Richard Jensen after scoring the winner against Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath celebrates with Richard Jensen after scoring the winner against Ross County. Image: SNS

Goal hero Jamie McGrath has warned Aberdeen can’t take their foot off the pedal in the fight to end the threat of relegation.

Republic of Ireland international McGrath netted the winner in the 2-1 victory against Ross County that eased fears of a battle against the drop.

Aberdeen are now six points ahead of second bottom Ross County who occupy the relegation play-off spot.

With only seven Premiership matches remaining it was a win of huge significance for managerless Aberdeen.

The Pittodrie hierarchy are still searching for a permanent manager with interim boss Peter Leven in charge.

Leven has now led the Reds to back-to-back wins to ease the relegation danger.

McGrath was delighted Aberdeen won “ugly” and reckons the club’s managerial target could have been watching the match.

Jamie McGrath (7) of Aberdeen celebrates scoring to make kit 2-1 against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Jamie McGrath (7) of Aberdeen celebrates scoring to make kit 2-1 against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock

McGrath said: “It can swing very quickly in the league one week to the next so we can’t take our foot off the pedal for a minute.

“We have two games now before the split and our focus now is on trying to get as much points pre-split, then take it from there.

“We knew before the game how important it was due to where we were in in the league.

“So we knew we had to get three points.

“Thankfully we did that although I don’t think we played at our best.

“It is one of the few times this season where we have probably won ugly which is very satisfying.

“A 2-1 win, ugly, we would have bitten your arm off for it.”

Bojan Miovski (9) of Aberdeen scores to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image; Shutterstock
Bojan Miovski (9) of Aberdeen celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image; Shutterstock

New manager may have been watching

The Aberdeen hierarchy’s process of appointing a new manager remains ongoing.

Pittodrie chief executive Alan Burrows recently said the Dons’  search for a new boss is “entering the very final stages.”

McGrath said: “We don’t who is going to be the new gaffer.

“He could have been watching us against Ross County, we don’t know.

“So everyone has to play to their max as the new manager might come in and have different ideas.

“However, we are all trying our best as we do every week whether there is a manager there or not.

“The attitude against Ross County was brilliant although the performance wasn’t the best but we got there in the end.”

Aberdeen director of football Steven Gunn and chief executive Alan Burrows during the Premiership match against Ross County at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen director of football Steven Gunn and chief executive Alan Burrows during the Premiership match against Ross County at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Aberdeen ‘love’ playing for Leven

Aberdeen’s board have yet to appoint a new permanent manager two months after sacking Barry Robson on January 31.

Leven was initially appointed interim boss for one game, a 1-1 draw with Celtic, before Neil Warnock took over that role until the end of the season.

However Warnock stepped down after just 33 days and Leven was again placed in interim charge.

McGrath insists the managerial upheaval and uncertainty has not negatively affected the players, due to the presence of Leven.

Aberdeen Interim manager Peter Leven during the 2-1 defeat of Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen Interim manager Peter Leven during the 2-1 defeat of Ross County. Image: Shutterstock

Asked if the managerial situation has caused tension and uncertainty, he said: “I don’t think so.

“We know Peter really well and have worked with him all season.

“We have full belief in what he does and we love playing under him.”

Bojan Miovski (9) of Aberdeen scores to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Bojan Miovski (9) of Aberdeen scores to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock

‘We will take a scrappy win’

Aberdeen grabbed an early lead via top scorer Bojan Miovski after only five minutes.

Miovski’s shot took a slight deflection and Loick Ayina’s goal-line clearance sliced into the roof of the net – but the goal was attributed to the Dons’ striker.

Ross County hit back via a Simon Murray header midway through the first half.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Ross County's Connor Randall in action at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie and Ross County’s Connor Randall in action at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

However McGrath fired home in the 78th minute to seal a vital win.

He said: “We defended brilliantly although we were sloppy on the set piece to let them back in the game.

“Overall we probably shaded it although we weren’t at our best.

“Ross County are a very good side, particularly at this stage of the season where they always seem to pick up results.

“I don’t think we were at our best against Ross County for whatever reason.

“I know boys were away on international duty and probably got back late on Thursday and trained Friday.

“It wasn’t the ideal preparation but we will take a scrappy win every week if it gives us three points.

“A lot of times we have played very well this season and not got results.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster on the touchline during a SWPL match.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster slams 'terrible' display after 3-0 defeat at Motherwell
Jamie McGrath (7) of Aberdeen celebrates scoring to make kit 2-1 against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Interim boss Peter Leven hails Aberdeen's character in 'massive win' to ease relegation fears
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie. Image; SNS
Graeme Shinnie warns Aberdeen teammates if they can't handle pressure they shouldn't be at…
Defender Nicky Devlin during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin to wear protective face mask against Ross County
Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows during a Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Celtic at Pittodrie Stadium. Image: Shutterstock.
Richard Gordon: The wait continues for Aberdeen fans as new manager search drags on
Peter Leven led Aberdeen to victory at Motherwell on Saturday. Image: Shutterstock
Interim boss Peter Leven believes any Aberdeen managerial target would be 'crazy' not to…
Aberdeen Women striker Bayley Hutchison pictured warming up before a SWPL match.
Bayley Hutchison deserves be part of senior Scotland squad conversation, says Aberdeen Women manager
Zeljko Sopic during his time at Dinamo Zagreb. Image: Shutterstock.
Rijeka boss Zeljko Sopic has 'zero interest' in becoming new Aberdeen manager
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack (L) and chief executive Alan Burrows are closing in on the club's new manager. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Aberdeen players must block out managerial uncertainty and focus fully on beating…
Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows. Image: Shutterstock.
Alan Burrows admits Aberdeen's league position is 'unacceptable'

Conversation