Bayley Hutchison deserves be part of senior Scotland squad conversation, says Aberdeen Women manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Bayley Hutchison deserves be part of senior Scotland squad conversation, says Aberdeen Women manager

The 20-year-old has netted 18 goals in all competitions this season.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women striker Bayley Hutchison pictured warming up before a SWPL match.
Aberdeen Women striker Bayley Hutchison. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster believes striker Bayley Hutchison deserves a chance to be a part of Scotland’s senior set-up.

The 20-year-old has netted 18 goals in all competitions for the Dons this season and is the SWPL’s fourth top goalscorer with 17.

Earlier this week, Scotland’s squad for next week’s 2025 European qualifiers against Serbia and Slovakia was announced, which prompted concerns from fans about an ageing squad and the pipeline of young talent coming through.

Lancaster believes Hutchison, who has been capped 19 times at youth level, has proven herself at club level and deserves the opportunity to be exposed to the demands of senior international football.

This is the third consecutive season the forward has scored double figures in the SWPL, having netted 11 and 13 in the two previous campaigns.

Ahead of his side’s league clash at Motherwell on Sunday, Lancaster said: “Bayley has to be in the conversation.

“She is someone who needs to be included in a squad.

Aberdeen FC Women manager Clint Lancaster speaks to his side after a SWPL match.
Aberdeen FC Women manager Clint Lancaster speaks to his side after a SWPL match. Image: Shutterstock.

“I look at it from a club and managing perspective – and when I get a chance to have a look at youngsters in training they come up and train with us. I have had one of our under-16s in with us for the last couple of weeks, so she can see the environment and get used to it.

“I don’t see any reason why that can’t happen for someone like Bayley with Scotland.

“She has certainly got a great goal return considering she is a part-time player with us.

“It says a lot about her, but also about her team-mates who are feeding her the balls to score the goals.

“She is certainly due a call-up. I am not saying she needs to go away and regularly play with the senior side, but being part of the conversation and the environment is what it is about.”

Lancaster welcomes call from Scotland boss about Aberdeen players

Lancaster said he is yet to have any conversations with Scotland boss Pedro Martinez Losa about Hutchison or any of Aberdeen’s talented young prospects.

The Spaniard has previously mentioned how a factor in his selection process is the players’ day-to-day club environments, but Lancaster believes the Dons being part-time should not be held against the likes of Hutchison.

The Dons manager added: “I’ve not had any conversations with Pedro since I have been at the club.

“If Pedro wants to contact me and reach out to ask me anything about my players then, of course, I will have a conversation. That is no problem at all.

“I would always welcome a phone call and I would always be encouraging them to have a look at some of the players we have got here at Aberdeen.

“The difficult thing is we are part-time and that means they maybe do go under the radar from the outside looking in.

Scotland Women boss Pedro Martinez Losa.
Scotland Women boss Pedro Martinez Losa. Image: SNS.

“It is maybe not a fair reflection on some of the players we have got here. Some of the players are at university so the only thing they can do right now is play part-time – it doesn’t mean they’re not good enough to be full-time.

“We have to be careful not to overlook players like that, not just at Aberdeen but players who might be in a similar situation at other clubs. That needs to be taken into account.

“I’ll always be happy to have any conversation about any of players representing their country.”

More from Women's Football

Partick Thistle goalkeeper Ava Easdon.
Rachel Corsie: The support for Ava Easdon has been encouraging - but there is…
A view from the stands of PSG's Parc des Princes, which Rachel Corsie says is one of the best stadiums she has played at in her career.
Rachel Corsie: My top five football grounds ahead of Women's Football Weekend
Caley Thistle Women in a pre-match team huddle before a SWF Championship match against Westdyke.
Caley Thistle Women aiming to make most of 'last chance saloon' to secure place…
Aberdeen Women midfielder Keeley Banfield.
Keeley Banfield on settling into life with Aberdeen Women after move from south of…
Bayley Hutchison pictured scoring the opener in Aberdeen Women's 2-0 win over Spartans in the SWPL.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster delighted as Dons beat Spartans 2-0 in post-split opener
Stefan Gartenmann and Nicky Devlin of Aberdeen FC look dejected at the end of the 1-0 loss to Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Rachel Corsie: Aberdeen can escape relegation battle if the club, players and fans stick…
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster watches his side during a SWPL fixture.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster lays out post-split ambitions ahead of Spartans clash
Caley Thistle Women player Kayleigh Mackenzie, pictured, before she sustained a serious knee injury.
Caley Thistle Women's Kayleigh Mackenzie on how serious injury has ended 'best season' and…
Scotland, led by captain Rachel Corsie, in a team photo before a match at Hampden.
Rachel Corsie on Scotland's Euro 2025 qualifying opponents, and bid to sell alcohol at…
Scotland boss Pedro Martinez Losa.
Rachel Corsie: Pinatar Cup positives, the first £1 million female footballer and worrying times…

Conversation