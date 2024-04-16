‘They will need to shut the air space over Links Park’: Aberdeen Women boss Clint Lancaster ready for Montrose’s direct approach

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster says the Dons are prepared to deal with Montrose’s direct approach when the two sides meet at Links Park.

The Reds travel to the Angus town on Wednesday night for the SWPL clash in the third meeting between the sides this season.

Aberdeen won the previous two games, with a scoreline of 2-1 in the respective encounters at Cormack Park and Links Park.

The Dons boss has become familiar with the Gables Endies’ direct approach over the course of the campaign – and is not expecting the Angus side to stray from that style tomorrow evening.

Lancaster said: “I think they will need to shut the air space over Links Park tomorrow in case they knock a few planes out of the sky – they are a very direct side.

“But, it has been effective for them.

“They have had a brilliant season. They came up last year and I think they will stay in the league comfortably, so what they are doing has worked and is good for them.

“Do I like the way that they play? Not really.

“It is not how I would want us to play, but I see my position as having very young players in the team and I have to coach them how to play football.

“We’ve got teenagers who need to learn how to play football and be able to deal with the ball under pressure.

“We don’t learn much from just booting the ball half-way down the pitch. It’s important that we learn to play.

“It is no disrespect to Montrose because they have proven it works for them and they have been able to get some good results this season.”

Lancaster delighted with Aberdeen Women’s point return in SWPL

The sides meet with Aberdeen sitting in seventh on 31 points, with their current SWPL tally already beating last season’s with seven games left to play following Sunday’s win over Hamilton Accies.

Lancaster is delighted with the achievement as his target when appointed was to keep the Dons in the top-flight.

His side are all but mathematically safe as they sit 21 points clear of the bottom two – Dundee United and Accies – with the same number of points left up for grabs.

The Aberdeen manager said: “It is really good.

“The aim was to keep the team in the league and that is why I was here. We’ve done that and have got a record points total, which is just brilliant for the players and the coaches.

“Some of them have been here for a long time, so it is really good for them.

“Let’s see if we can get a few more points on the board with the games that are left and finish the season strongly. We’ve got seven games left and we will take each game as it comes.”

Aberdeen will play ninth-placed Montrose again in a fortnight when the Dons return to Pittodrie for the third time, but Lancaster reiterates their focus is strictly on tomorrow night’s clash.

He added: “We don’t really see it as a kind of dress rehearsal. We just see it as another game.

“When it comes to the build-up to the Pittodrie game, that will be less about who we’re playing but more the venue. It is at our home ground and it will be a brilliant buzz for the players.”