Hannah Innes hoping for more after netting first SWPL goal this season

Hannah Innes wants to keep making an impact after she scored her first league goal of the season in Aberdeen Women’s 3-2 win over Montrose.

The wing-back, 22, opened the scoring at Links Park with a fantastic strike which set the Dons on their way to a well-earned three points.

Aberdeen striker Bayley Hutchison netted her 20th and 21st SWPL goals of the season in the victory, while former Don Louise Brown and Jade McLaren were on the scoresheet for Montrose.

The goal was a just reward for Innes, who was pitched into the starting XI against the Gable Endies after having an impact off the bench in last weekend’s win over Hamilton Accies.

Her performance on Wednesday night saw her earn high praise from manager Clint Lancaster, who described her as the team’s “engine” and “absolutely outstanding.”

Innes was delighted to contribute with a goal for the first time in the league this term – having scored in the Scottish Cup – and hopes to bag a few more before the season ends.

The seventh-placed Dons return to league action with a trip to Foundation Park to face basement side Dundee United on Sunday afternoon.

Innes said: “We have got a competitive squad, so when I get my chance in the team I try and take it and do what I can to contribute, whether that is with goals, assists or just putting in a good performance.

“I just took the ball inside, looked and saw the goalkeeper going to one side and hit it. It set us off and calmed us down a wee bit.

“I probably would have liked to (score more goals) by now, but as a wing-back, although you are attacking, there are times where you are having to be more defensive.

“I’m happy it has come now and we’ve got some more games left, so hopefully I can get a couple more before the end of the season.”

GOALS | What a hit by @hannahinnes01 for @AberdeenWomen on Wednesday to give her side the lead 🚀 Find all the goals from Round 26 of the @ScottishPower Women's Premier League on our YouTube channel ⬇ 🎥 @MontroseFCW — Scottish Women's Premier League (@SWPL) April 19, 2024

Aberdeen Women not taking relegation-threatened Dundee United lightly

The win at Links Park means Aberdeen have won three out of four games since the split ahead of the clash at Dundee United.

United host the Dons sitting bottom of the SWPL with 10 points, trailing Hamilton Accies by three following a 5-2 defeat to their relegation rivals on Wednesday night.

Innes added: “We won’t be taking their league position for granted.

“We are going to go there and look to put on a good performance to get the win.

“We played well against Montrose, but gave away a couple of sloppy goals. When we had the ball we moved it well, so we have to try do more of that and focus on ourselves on Sunday.”

Dons manager Lancaster is hoping to avoid a repeat of the last time his side played at Foundation Park, with United prevailing 3-2 winners in Tayside in October.

He said: “They are fighting to stay in the league, so it certainly won’t be an easy game.

“We went there before and lost so will need to be better than we were before.

“If we take our chances – which we didn’t do in that game – then we will win the game.”