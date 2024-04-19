Hannah Innes hoping for more after netting first SWPL goal this season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hannah Innes hoping for more after netting first SWPL goal this season

The wing-back scored in the Dons' 3-2 win over Montrose on Wednesday night.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women wing-back Hannah Innes unleashes the strike which saw her score her first SWPL goal of the season against Montrose. Image: Shutterstock.

Hannah Innes wants to keep making an impact after she scored her first league goal of the season in Aberdeen Women’s 3-2 win over Montrose.

The wing-back, 22, opened the scoring at Links Park with a fantastic strike which set the Dons on their way to a well-earned three points.

Aberdeen striker Bayley Hutchison netted her 20th and 21st SWPL goals of the season in the victory, while former Don Louise Brown and Jade McLaren were on the scoresheet for Montrose.

The goal was a just reward for Innes, who was pitched into the starting XI against the Gable Endies after having an impact off the bench in last weekend’s win over Hamilton Accies.

Her performance on Wednesday night saw her earn high praise from manager Clint Lancaster, who described her as the team’s “engine” and “absolutely outstanding.”

Innes was delighted to contribute with a goal for the first time in the league this term – having scored in the Scottish Cup – and hopes to bag a few more before the season ends.

Aberdeen Women wing-back Hannah Innes, centre, celebrates with her team-mates after scoring in the SWPL match against Montrose. Image: Shutterstock.

The seventh-placed Dons return to league action with a trip to Foundation Park to face basement side Dundee United on Sunday afternoon.

Innes said: “We have got a competitive squad, so when I get my chance in the team I try and take it and do what I can to contribute, whether that is with goals, assists or just putting in a good performance.

“I just took the ball inside, looked and saw the goalkeeper going to one side and hit it. It set us off and calmed us down a wee bit.

“I probably would have liked to (score more goals) by now, but as a wing-back, although you are attacking, there are times where you are having to be more defensive.

“I’m happy it has come now and we’ve got some more games left, so hopefully I can get a couple more before the end of the season.”

Aberdeen Women not taking relegation-threatened Dundee United lightly

The win at Links Park means Aberdeen have won three out of four games since the split ahead of the clash at Dundee United.

United host the Dons sitting bottom of the SWPL with 10 points, trailing Hamilton Accies by three following a 5-2 defeat to their relegation rivals on Wednesday night.

Innes added: “We won’t be taking their league position for granted.

“We are going to go there and look to put on a good performance to get the win.

“We played well against Montrose, but gave away a couple of sloppy goals. When we had the ball we moved it well, so we have to try do more of that and focus on ourselves on Sunday.”

Dons manager Lancaster is hoping to avoid a repeat of the last time his side played at Foundation Park, with United prevailing 3-2 winners in Tayside in October.

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster. Image: Shutterstock.

He said: “They are fighting to stay in the league, so it certainly won’t be an easy game.

“We went there before and lost so will need to be better than we were before.

“If we take our chances – which we didn’t do in that game – then we will win the game.”

A week behind the scenes with Aberdeen Women: Game-plans, the unsung heroes and S Club 7

Conversation