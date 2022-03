[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The points were shared when West End FC Reds and Culter United met in the U18 B on Saturday.

The game ended 3-3.

It was the second draw of the season between the two evenly-matched teams.

The last outing between the teams ended in a 1-1 draw, with Culter United at home in February 2022.

The only other game in the league - Aberdon v Inverurie Locos - was postponed.