Formartine United claim 5-0 victory against Bridge of Don Thistle at Aberdeen Sports Village

By Youth Football Project
April 10, 2022, 5:00 pm

ADJFA League A (Under-16s)

Bridge of Don Thistle

0

Formartine United YFC

5

Formartine United YFC claimed all three points in their away game against Bridge of Don Thistle on Saturday in the U16 A.

The visitors won 5-0 at Aberdeen Sports Village.

Bridge of Don Thistle's manager Wayne Hulse accepted his side weren't at their best.

He said: "It was not a great day.

"Pushing forward, we looked dangerous, but defensively through the whole team was poor.

"We were second to every ball. Formartine wanted it more today.

"Unfortunately, a few injuries during the game didn't help the flow of our gameplay today.

"It will be back to some hard training this week and onwards to our next game. Bad day at the office today."

The result means Bridge of Don Thistle are now in ninth place in the table and that Formartine United YFC are fifth.

Elsewhere in U16 A, Dyce BC Blues defeated Banchory Boys 9-0, Westdyke Thistle picked up a narrow victory against West End Reds 2-1 and Westdyke CC won against Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC 3-0.

This article has been created automatically, working with our partner United Robots, as part of the Press and Journal’s commitment to local sport. To contact our team please email sport@ajl.co.uk

