Mormond Thistle moved a step closer to the U16 C title with a 4-0 victory at Cove Youth United.

Sean Beddie, Mormond Thistle's manager, said: "It was a solid performance from the boys, a well-deserved win and another clean sheet.

"If we now win the last two games, we win the league."

Mormond Thistle are only a point behind leaders Middlefield Wasps but have two games in hand. Cove Youth United are sixth.

The last meeting between the teams ended in a 3-0 home win for Cove Youth United in January.