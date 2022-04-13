Cove YFC chalk up a magnificent seven wins in a row by beating Westdyke CC

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove YFC claimed an important win at home to third placed Westdyke CC in the U19 A Tuesday.

Cove YFC made it seven wins in a row thanks to the 4-1 victory.

It was Cove YFC's 11th game in a row without defeat.

Cove YFC have five wins and with a goal difference of 36 goals for and 2 against over the last five games, while Westdyke CC have three wins, one draw and one loss.

The result means Cove YFC remain on top with 30 points from 11 games, while Westdyke CC are in third.

The last meeting between the teams ended in a 6-0 home win for Cove YFC in February 2022.

In the next game in the U19 A, Cove YFC will play Banchory Boys (home) on Saturday. Westdyke CC play Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC (home) on the same day.