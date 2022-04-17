Daniel Bisset nets double as Colony Colts defeat Huntly 3-1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sport Football Youth Football

Daniel Bisset nets double as Colony Colts defeat Huntly 3-1

By Youth Football Project
April 17, 2022, 5:00 pm

ADJFA League B (Under-17s)

Huntly FC

The team logo of Huntly FC

1

Colony Colts

The team logo of Colony Colts

3

Colony Colts picked up a 3-1 victory at Huntly FC in the U17 B on Saturday.

Fraser Skene, the Colony Colts manager, was delighted with his side's display following a hectic schedule.

He said: "It was a brilliant performance in our fourth game this week.

"The boys were outstanding and it was a well deserved win.

"Euan Riach was rock solid at the back and Daniel Bisset caused their defence all sorts of problems; he was rewarded with two goals.”

Huntly FC coach David Liston said: "It was a game of two halves.

"We conceded three poor goals in the first 45 minutes and completely dominated the game in the second half but could only pull one goal back.

"It was a good competitive game from both teams."

Huntly FC have three wins and and two losses in their previous five games with a goal difference of 20 goals for and 8 against. Colony Colts have two wins and and three losses and a goal difference of 18 goals for and 16 against.

The last outing between the teams ended in a 4-3 away win for Huntly FC earlier this month.

Elsewhere in U17 B, Stonehaven Youth won 9-2 against Kemnay FC and Kintore United beat Banchory Boys 12-0.

This article has been created automatically, working with our partner United Robots, as part of the Press and Journal’s commitment to local sport. To contact our team please email sport@ajl.co.uk

