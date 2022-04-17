Daniel Bisset nets double as Colony Colts defeat Huntly 3-1

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Colony Colts picked up a 3-1 victory at Huntly FC in the U17 B on Saturday.

Fraser Skene, the Colony Colts manager, was delighted with his side's display following a hectic schedule.

He said: "It was a brilliant performance in our fourth game this week.

"The boys were outstanding and it was a well deserved win.

"Euan Riach was rock solid at the back and Daniel Bisset caused their defence all sorts of problems; he was rewarded with two goals.”

Huntly FC coach David Liston said: "It was a game of two halves.

"We conceded three poor goals in the first 45 minutes and completely dominated the game in the second half but could only pull one goal back.

"It was a good competitive game from both teams."

Huntly FC have three wins and and two losses in their previous five games with a goal difference of 20 goals for and 8 against. Colony Colts have two wins and and three losses and a goal difference of 18 goals for and 16 against.

The last outing between the teams ended in a 4-3 away win for Huntly FC earlier this month.

Elsewhere in U17 B, Stonehaven Youth won 9-2 against Kemnay FC and Kintore United beat Banchory Boys 12-0.