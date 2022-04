[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dyce BC claimed all three points in their home game against Thistle YFC on Tuesday in the U18 A.

The final score was 3-1.

Dyce BC have two wins, two draws and one loss over the last five games, while Thistle YFC have two wins, two draws and one loss.

This means Dyce BC are still in fourth place and Thistle YFC are in second, five points behind champions Westdyke Thistle.

Elsewhere in U18 A, Westdyke Thistle claimed the title by beating Culter Boys 9-1.