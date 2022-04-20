Cove YFC make it nine wins in a row with Westdyke CC victory in top-of-the-table clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove YFC made it nine victories on the bounce in U19 A with a 3-0 win against Westdyke CC at Lawsondale.

It means that Cove YFC are unbeaten in 13 successive games.

The result brings no change for the teams in terms of league position: Westdyke CC in third place and Cove YFC are nine points clear at the top of the table.

The last outing between the teams ended in a 4-1 home win for Cove YFC earlier this month.

After this game in the U19 A, Westdyke CC will play Banchory Boys (away) on Thursday and Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC (away) on Saturday.

Cove YFC play Stonehaven YFC (away) on Thursday and Colony Park (home) on Saturday.