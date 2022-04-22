Culter Thistle and East End Lewis Youth Gold in six-goal thriller

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The teams shared the points when Culter Thistle hosted East End Lewis Youth Gold in the U16 B. The final score was 3-3.

Culter Thistle have one win, three draws and one loss with a goal difference of 11 goals for and 12 against over the last five games, while East End Lewis Youth Gold have four draws and one loss.

For Culter, the results mean ninth place in the table. East End Lewis Youth Gold are fourth in the league.

The last outing between the teams ended in a 3-0 home win for East End Lewis Youth Gold in January.