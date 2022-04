[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The home side Portlethen SC claimed a narrow win against Longside BC at Portlethen Academy.

The team won 1-0 in U16 C action on Saturday.

Portlethen SC have two wins and three draws over the last five games, while Longside BC have two wins, two draws and one loss.

This means Portlethen SC are still in fourth place and Longside BC are anchored at the bottom, in seventh.

Elsewhere in U16 C, Turriff United YFC won 6-1 against Cove Youth United.