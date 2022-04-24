Kintore United win away against Stonehaven

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kintore United claimed all three points in their away game against Stonehaven Youth on Saturday in the U17 B.

The final score was 1-3.

Stonehaven Youth have three wins, one draw and one loss over the last five games, while Kintore United have three wins, one draw and one loss.

This means Stonehaven Youth are still in eighth place and Kintore United are in third.

Elsewhere in U17 B, Westdyke Thistle won 4-0 against Huntly FC, Mintlaw BC defeated Banchory Boys 12-0, Kemnay FC drew 2-2 against Dee United and Colony Colts won 4-0 against Culter Deeside.