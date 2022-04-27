Dyce BC Blues make it 10 wins on the spin with 3-1 success against Cove YFC

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s smooth sailing for Dyce BC Blues in the U16 A as they made it 10 wins in row by beating Cove YFC 3-1.

Dyce BC Blues' coach John McLean said: "A good win, but we missed too many clear opportunities in front of the goal, so the boys will be desperate to put that right in the next game.

"The win finishes off our home league campaign and leaves us with an away game on Saturday against Westdyke CC."

Cove YFC's head coach Paul Paterson said: "Extremely proud of our lads.

"It's been a tough week on a number of levels, and the level of commitment and desire we got from the group was first class.

"Dyce are a top side and knew they were in a game. We hold our heads high and wish them all the best."

Dyce BC Blues have five wins and with a goal difference of 22 goals for and 4 against over the last five games, while Cove YFC have one win, one draw and three losses and a goal difference of 9 goals for and 12 against.

https://twitter.com/DyceBC2006/status/1519058826049339393

The last match between the teams ended in a 0-0 draw, with Cove YFC at home in August 2021.

After this game in the U16 A, Dyce BC Blues will take on Westdyke CC (away) on Saturday while Cove YFC host Formartine United YFC.

Elsewhere in U16 A West End Reds defeated Westdyke Thistle 4-1, while Westdyke CC defeated Dyce Whites 2-1.