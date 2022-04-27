Dyce BC Blues make it 10 wins on the spin with 3-1 success against Cove YFC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Dyce BC Blues make it 10 wins on the spin with 3-1 success against Cove YFC

By Youth Football Project
April 27, 2022, 5:00 pm

ADJFA League A (Under-16s)

Dyce BC Blues

3

Cove YFC

1

It’s smooth sailing for Dyce BC Blues in the U16 A as they made it 10 wins in row by beating Cove YFC 3-1.

Dyce BC Blues' coach John McLean said: "A good win, but we missed too many clear opportunities in front of the goal, so the boys will be desperate to put that right in the next game.

"The win finishes off our home league campaign and leaves us with an away game on Saturday against Westdyke CC."

Cove YFC's head coach Paul Paterson said: "Extremely proud of our lads.

"It's been a tough week on a number of levels, and the level of commitment and desire we got from the group was first class.

"Dyce are a top side and knew they were in a game. We hold our heads high and wish them all the best."

Dyce BC Blues have five wins and with a goal difference of 22 goals for and 4 against over the last five games, while Cove YFC have one win, one draw and three losses and a goal difference of 9 goals for and 12 against.

The last match between the teams ended in a 0-0 draw, with Cove YFC at home in August 2021.

After this game in the U16 A, Dyce BC Blues will take on Westdyke CC (away) on Saturday while Cove YFC host Formartine United YFC.

Elsewhere in U16 A West End Reds defeated Westdyke Thistle 4-1, while Westdyke CC defeated Dyce Whites 2-1.

This article has been created automatically, working with our partner United Robots, as part of the Press and Journal’s commitment to local sport. To contact our team please email sport@ajl.co.uk

