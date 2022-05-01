Formartine United YFC beat Cove YFC in an even affair at Lochside Academy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One goal decided an even game as Formartine United YFC won 3-2 away to Cove YFC in the U16 A on Saturday.

"A game of two halves! Well done to the Formartine lads for getting the result, and we wish them all the best,” said Cove YFC's head coach Paul Paterson after the game.

Cove YFC have one win and four losses with a goal difference of 10 goals for and 14 against over the last five games, while Formartine United YFC have three wins, one draw and one loss.

The result brings no change for the teams in terms of league position: Cove YFC in fourth place and Formartine United YFC in fifth.

The last meeting between the teams ended in a 3-0 away win for Cove YFC in September 2021.

Elsewhere in U16 A Westdyke Thistle defeated Banchory Boys 5-2 and Dyce BC Blues won 6-1 against Westdyke CC.