East End Lewis Youth Gold get the better of Colony Park at Garioch Centre

By Youth Football Project
September 4, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 5, 2022, 9:26 pm

ADJFA League B (Under-17s)

Colony Park

East End Lewis Youth Gold

East End Lewis Youth Gold emerged with the win in the game on Saturday, away at Garioch Centre against Colony Park.

The U17 B game finished 2-1.

East End Lewis Youth Gold's coach Paul Wileman said: "A real scrappy encounter between the two teams with conditions making it difficult for any quality football to be played.

"East End got the first from Blair Thompson before Colony got an equaliser. The lads kept pushing and eventually got the winner through Calum Lewis as they held on too see the game out."

Elsewhere in the U17 B Culter Thistle won against Kintore United 5-0, Middlefield Wasps defeated Mormond Thistle 4-0, Longside BC won against Portlethen SC 9-3, West End FC drew against Thistle YFC 3-3 and Cove Youth United won against Banchory Boys 5-3.

This article has been created automatically, working with our partner United Robots, as part of the Press and Journal’s commitment to local sport. To contact our team please email sport@ajl.co.uk

