Formartine United YFC win 9-2 away against Huntly FC

Formartine United YFC won their away match against Huntly FC on Saturday in the U16 C.

The final score was 9-2.

“A better performance this week. Man of the match and captain for the day Daniel Duncan lead from the first whistle and bagged himself two goals.

"A hat trick from Harry Buchan, with Archie, Liam and Duncan all chipping in with the goals.

"Subs all came on and made an impact. Really pleased with the afternoon's work,” commented Formartine United YFC's manager Tom McNeill after the game.

Elsewhere in the U16 C Northstar CFC drew against Aboyne FC 2-2 and Kintore United FC defeated Turriff United YFC Lions 7-1.