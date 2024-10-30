Pair deny keeping Highland man as a slave and trying to sell his house before murdering him

A pair accused of murdering a man allegedly kept him as a slave, tried to sell his house – and faked his suicide, it has today emerged.

Michael Joyce and Antonia Gunn have been charged with murdering Michael White in Kyle of Lochalsh – and they deny all the allegations.

At the start of a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh earlier today, new details of the allegations emerged.

Joyce, 33, and Gunn, 28, first appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court on June 8 this year accused of murdering Mr White, 61, at a property on Plock Road on April 22 or 23 2023.

The pair, both from Kyle of Lochalsh, were accused of repeatedly striking him on the head and body to his severe injury.

Then on June 16, the two were back at the same court facing fresh charges.

Allegation that man was ‘kept as slave for 23 months’

They were accused of disposing of evidence and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

It today emerged that the pair allegedly held Mr White in servitude between May 1 2021 and April 23 2023.

That would constitute an offence under human trafficking and exploitative legislation.

According to court papers, it is alleged that Joyce and Gunn repeatedly struck Mr White and inflicted blunt-force trauma injuries to his head and body.

The pair are accused of instructing Mr White to transfer money into their bank accounts.

Those funds were allegedly used to pay for food shopping.

Mr White was made to drive Joyce and Gunn to personal appointments, it is alleged.

The two are accused of also instructing Mr White to request money from friends and family for their benefit.

‘Items were placed by body to make it look like suicide’ – charge

They are also alleged to have entered into legal proceedings over the sale of Mr White’s property at the Old Bank Guest House, in Kyle of Lochalsh.

Prosecutors provided further details about the allegations relating to defeating the ends of justice.

It is alleged that Joyce and Gunn disposed of cushions, towels and a T-shirt worn by Mr White and deleted photographs of him from a mobile phone in an effort to remove evidence.

They are also alleged to have placed a marriage certificate and photographs of Mr White and his late wife around his body.

Prosecutors further allege that Joyce and Gunn called emergency services and pretended they found the body of Mr White and that he had committed suicide.

Joyce and Gunn have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

‘A loving friend to many’

After Mr White’s death, his son Joshua launched a fundraiser to pay for his funeral.

More than 30 well-wishers rallied around and donated a total of £1,870.

At the time, Joshua wrote: “Mike White was a loving father friend to many and husband to the late Sally White.

“They are reunited at last.

“Mike was always running around Kyle with a smile and a kind word to say to all and always had time for anyone who need help.”

The trial before Lady Poole continues.