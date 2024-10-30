Pair deny keeping Highland man as a slave and trying to sell his house before murdering him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Pair deny keeping Highland man as a slave and trying to sell his house before murdering him

Michael Joyce and Antonia Gunn are on trial, where it's claimed they pretended Michael White committed suicide in Kyle of Lochalsh.

By Dave Finlay and Dale Haslam
The trial is taking place at the High Court in Edinburgh. Photo by F Scholz
The trial is taking place at the High Court in Edinburgh. Photo by F Scholz

A pair accused of murdering a man allegedly kept him as a slave, tried to sell his house – and faked his suicide, it has today emerged.

Michael Joyce and Antonia Gunn have been charged with murdering Michael White in Kyle of Lochalsh – and they deny all the allegations.

At the start of a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh earlier today, new details of the allegations emerged.

Joyce, 33, and Gunn, 28, first appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court on June 8 this year accused of murdering Mr White, 61, at a property on Plock Road on April 22 or 23 2023.

The pair, both from Kyle of Lochalsh, were accused of repeatedly striking him on the head and body to his severe injury.

Then on June 16, the two were back at the same court facing fresh charges.

Allegation that man was ‘kept as slave for 23 months’

They were accused of disposing of evidence and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

It today emerged that the pair allegedly held Mr White in servitude between May 1 2021 and April 23 2023.

That would constitute an offence under human trafficking and exploitative legislation.

According to court papers, it is alleged that Joyce and Gunn repeatedly struck Mr White and inflicted blunt-force trauma injuries to his head and body.

The pair are accused of instructing Mr White to transfer money into their bank accounts.

Those funds were allegedly used to pay for food shopping.

Mr White was made to drive Joyce and Gunn to personal appointments, it is alleged.

The two are accused of also instructing Mr White to request money from friends and family for their benefit.

‘Items were placed by body to make it look like suicide’ – charge

They are also alleged to have entered into legal proceedings over the sale of Mr White’s property at the Old Bank Guest House, in Kyle of Lochalsh.

Prosecutors provided further details about the allegations relating to defeating the ends of justice.

It is alleged that Joyce and Gunn disposed of cushions, towels and a T-shirt worn by Mr White and deleted photographs of him from a mobile phone in an effort to remove evidence.

They are also alleged to have placed a marriage certificate and photographs of Mr White and his late wife around his body.

Prosecutors further allege that Joyce and Gunn called emergency services and pretended they found the body of Mr White and that he had committed suicide.

Joyce and Gunn have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

‘A loving friend to many’

After Mr White’s death, his son Joshua launched a fundraiser to pay for his funeral.

More than 30 well-wishers rallied around and donated a total of £1,870.

At the time, Joshua wrote: “Mike White was a loving father friend to many and husband to the late Sally White.

“They are reunited at last.

“Mike was always running around Kyle with a smile and a kind word to say to all and always had time for anyone who need help.”

The trial before Lady Poole continues.

More from Highlands & Islands

Breaking news graphic
A9 blocked following two-vehicle crash near Daviot
Susan Manson, pictured with her daughter Merran, bent down next to a storage unit.
Shetland mum reunited with cat 13 years after disappearance
The ground floor flat has direct access to the beach. Image: Supplied by Fiuran.
Rare beachfront apartment near Oban goes on sale
Skipinnish Oak.
'Magnificent' 400-year-old tree named after band Skipinnish crowned best in the UK
Gordon Pinkerton outside court in Aberdeen.
Inquiry launched into Covid death of serial sex offender from Aberdeen
Shane Williamson appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Invergordon thug had to be tased three times as he brutally attacked policewoman
The four-bedroom home is on the market. Image: Bell Ingram
Beautiful log home near Inverness hits the market for almost £1 million
Inverness Sheriff Court
Needle-phobic student refused to provide blood sample after positive drugs wipe
Top-class ploughing action at Newmore Farm, near Invergordon.
More silverware in Highlands for world champion ploughman
Thurso child rapist James Pollard was sentenced at the High Court in Aberdeen.
Serial child sex abuser branded a 'monster' and jailed for 15 years