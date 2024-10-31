Man, 36, in court after £800,000 cannabis farm found in Moray

A man has appeared in court accused of drug offences after a six-figure cannabis farm was discovered in rural Moray.

Acting on information that drugs were being produced at a property near the small hamlet of Drummuir, police officers executed a search warrant earlier this week.

The property – just off the B9014 Keith to Dufftown road – housed approximately £800,000 of cannabis and 36-year-old Trung Hoang was arrested.

Hoang, of no fixed abode, appeared in private at Elgin Sheriff Court yesterday facing two charges.

It’s alleged he produced a controlled drug and breached the Electricity Act 1989.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.