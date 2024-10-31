Crime & Courts Man, 36, in court after £800,000 cannabis farm found in Moray Trung Hoang, of no fixed abode, appeared in private at Elgin Sheriff Court facing two charges. By Ewan Cameron October 31 2024, 3:01 pm October 31 2024, 3:01 pm Share Man, 36, in court after £800,000 cannabis farm found in Moray Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/6617861/man-36-in-court-after-800000-cannabis-farm-found-in-moray/ Copy Link Officers uncovered the farm at a property just off the B9014 near Drummuir. Image: Google Maps. A man has appeared in court accused of drug offences after a six-figure cannabis farm was discovered in rural Moray. Acting on information that drugs were being produced at a property near the small hamlet of Drummuir, police officers executed a search warrant earlier this week. The property – just off the B9014 Keith to Dufftown road – housed approximately £800,000 of cannabis and 36-year-old Trung Hoang was arrested. Hoang, of no fixed abode, appeared in private at Elgin Sheriff Court yesterday facing two charges. It’s alleged he produced a controlled drug and breached the Electricity Act 1989. He made no plea and was remanded in custody.