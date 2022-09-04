Westdyke CC pick up 3-0 win at Cove YFC

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Westdyke CC won their away match against Cove YFC 3-0 in the U17 A on Saturday.

Cove YFC's head coach Paul Paterson said: "Disappointing, we never got started first half and lost cheap goals.

"Second half we had long spells of being on top but couldn't break down a strong CC defence.

"We regroup and come back stronger next week."

Westdyke CC's manager Bob Taylor said: "Thought our lads were fantastic, we had a game plan and executed it superbly.

"Cove are a strong team with good players, so we knew it would be a tough game. Luckily we scored at the right times."

Elsewhere in the U17 A Westdyke Thistle won against Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC 4-2, Deveronvale Reds drew against West End Reds 2-2, Dyce BC Whites defeated Dyce BC Blues 4-0 and Formartine United YFC won against Stonehaven YFC 6-2.