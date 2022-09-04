Westdyke CC pick up 3-0 win at Cove YFC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Westdyke CC pick up 3-0 win at Cove YFC

By Youth Football Project
September 4, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 5, 2022, 9:23 pm

ADJFA League A (Under-17s)

Cove YFC

The team logo of Cove YFC

0

Westdyke CC

The team logo of Westdyke CC

3

Westdyke CC won their away match against Cove YFC 3-0 in the U17 A on Saturday.

Cove YFC's head coach Paul Paterson said: "Disappointing, we never got started first half and lost cheap goals.

"Second half we had long spells of being on top but couldn't break down a strong CC defence.

"We regroup and come back stronger next week."

Westdyke CC's manager Bob Taylor said: "Thought our lads were fantastic, we had a game plan and executed it superbly.

"Cove are a strong team with good players, so we knew it would be a tough game. Luckily we scored at the right times."

Elsewhere in the U17 A Westdyke Thistle won against Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC 4-2, Deveronvale Reds drew against West End Reds 2-2, Dyce BC Whites defeated Dyce BC Blues 4-0 and Formartine United YFC won against Stonehaven YFC 6-2.

This article has been created automatically, working with our partner United Robots, as part of the Press and Journal’s commitment to local sport. To contact our team please email sport@ajl.co.uk

Cove YFC's Innes Duncan, left, and Westdyke CC's Blair Smith. Picture by Chris Sumner
0
