Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association fixtures postponed

This weekend’s Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association fixtures have been postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

A statement from the ADJFA read: “Following the sad passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II it has been decided that all fixtures in the Aberdeen and District Juvenile FA this weekend (September 10 and 11) will be postponed as a mark of respect.”

It was confirmed on Friday that all SPFL fixtures this weekend have been postponed as a mark of respect after the passing of the Queen.

North Region Juniors, North Caledonian League and amateur football games had already been cancelled this weekend, with the Highland and Lowland Leagues following suit.