Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association fixtures postponed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Youth Football

Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association fixtures postponed

By Danny Law
September 9, 2022, 2:00 pm
Cove YFC's Murray Jamieson and Westdyke CC's Finn Sibson compete for the ball. Pic by Chris Sumner
Cove YFC's Murray Jamieson and Westdyke CC's Finn Sibson compete for the ball. Pic by Chris Sumner

This weekend’s Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association fixtures have been postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

A statement from the ADJFA read: “Following the sad passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II it has been decided that all fixtures in the Aberdeen and District Juvenile FA this weekend (September 10 and 11) will be postponed as a mark of respect.”

It was confirmed on Friday that all SPFL fixtures this weekend have been postponed as a mark of respect after the passing of the Queen.

North Region Juniors, North Caledonian League and amateur football games had already been cancelled this weekend, with the Highland and Lowland Leagues following suit.

Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association team of the week: Culter Colts under-16s

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Youth Football

Aboyne FC under-16's.
Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association team of the week: Aboyne FC under-16s
Cove YFC's Innes Duncan, left, and Westdyke CC's Blair Smith. Picture by Chris Sumner
Juvenile football: Newmachar United, Formartine United YFC and Peterhead among early pacesetters
0
Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association fixtures postponed
Newmachar United go top of the table with 8-0 win against Huntly FC
Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association fixtures postponed
Longside BC run out 9-3 winners against Portlethen SC
Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association fixtures postponed
Formartine United YFC victorious against Stonehaven YFC
Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association fixtures postponed
Culter Colts draw 3-3 at home to Cuminestown YAFC
Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association fixtures postponed
Corey Stevenson hits hat-trick as Northstar CFC win 4-0 at Kintore United
Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association fixtures postponed
Points shared in six-goal thriller between West End FC and Thistle YFC
Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association fixtures postponed
Deveronvale Reds draw 2-2 with West End Reds in fiery clash
Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association fixtures postponed
Cove Youth United win away against Banchory Boys in eight-goal spectacle

More from Press and Journal

The National Federation of Fish Friers has revoked the membership of Jaki Fish and Chip Shop following Thursday's incident. Picture by Sandy McCook.
'A step too far': Muir of Ord residents condemn disrespectful behaviour of local chip…
0
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: September 12
0
Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters.
Postponing matches was right call and worth the wait, says Elgin City chairman Graham…
0
The Queen at the Town and County Hall, the Cross, Forfar, with the Duke of Edinburgh and the Lord Lieutenant Mrs Georgiana Osborne. Picture by DCT Media, 2004.
GALLERY: The Queen was always the centre of attention when she sampled local events…
0
Emeli Sande.
North-east singer Emeli Sande pays tribute to the Queen
0
The Queen often visited the school for formal and informal occasions. Supplied by Gordonstoun School.
'We remember her as mum': Gordonstoun mourns death of the Queen as former pupil…