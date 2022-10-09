Blair Smith at the double as Westdyke CC defeat Deveronvale Reds

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Westdyke CC won their home match against Deveronvale Reds 4-2 in the U17 A on Saturday.

“A tough match today against an energetic and disciplined Deveronvale; the drive and hard work from the squad over 90 minutes allowed us to take all three points with goals from Alfie Brock and Blair Smith (2) and great pressure from Matthew Reid, causing Deveronvale to turn the ball into their own net sealing a good win,” said Westdyke CC's manager Bob Taylor after the game.

Westdyke CC have 12 points after four games, while Deveronvale Reds have one points from three games.

Westdyke CC have 18 goals in total. They have scored 15 goals at home and three goals away in the U17 A.

Deveronvale Reds have scored 7 goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored five goals and two goals on home ground.

Elsewhere in the U17 A Dyce BC Whites defeated Stonehaven YFC 5-0 and Cove YFC won against West End Reds 3-0.