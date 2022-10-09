Longside BC win 5-0 at home against Kintore United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Longside BC won their home match against Kintore United 5-0 in the U17 B on Saturday.

Longside BC are now at 12 points after five games, while Kintore United are winless through four games.

Longside BC have 28 goals in total. They have scored 15 goals at home and 13 goals away in the U17 B.

Kintore United have scored 2 goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored one goal and one goal on home ground.

Elsewhere in the U17 B Mormond Thistle picked up a narrow victory against Cove Youth United 3-2.