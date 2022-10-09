Weekend court roll – homophobic soldiers and a BMX bandit By The crime and courts team October 9, 2022, 5:00 pm [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Aberdeen Sheriff Court court round-up Crime Inverness Sheriff Court More from News Grady McGrath hails Brechin City fitness after victory at Brora Rangers Can Elon Musk's Starlink technology help Highland communities in a crisis? Readers' Ombudsman: Burning desire to be voice of our region and its people GALLERY: More cheer in Aberdeen as final day of college graduations wraps up Beautiful Balmedie apartment on the market for just under £200,000 'We need to get round the table immediately' - Highland Home Carers boss in… GALLERY: Smiles all around as hundreds pose for our cameras at first day of… Causing a stink in Boat of Garten: Councillors reluctantly agree changes to waste treatment… Scotland is a nation of storytellers Investigation launched after early morning blaze at house in Tain Most Read 1 The Renee and Andrew MacRae case: Four statements from a killer 2 Woman attacked and robbed man who took her in for cup of tea 3 Flood warnings issued for Stonehaven and Orkney at high tide 4 Cafe owner takes home golden spurtle after winning World Porridge Making Championships for second… 5 ‘That was a shambles’ – Aberdeen fans react to painful 4-0 defeat by Dundee… 6 ‘It needs a positive attitude’: Hundreds gather in attempt to save Belmont Filmhouse More from Press and Journal Leading Aberdeen lawyer moves from Dentons to Brodies Inflation hitting north-east faster as three-quarters of firms plan to raise prices before the… Jobs boost as Aberdeenshire safety firm Blaze fires up new strategy Jonny Hayes 'embarrassed' by Aberdeen's 4-0 defeat at bottom club Dundee United Bond brothers put Scottish airline Loganair up for sale Grady McGrath hails Brechin City fitness after victory at Brora Rangers Kieran Mooney hits hat-trick for Keith; Rothes edge Vale; Huntly overcome Nairn County Leanchoil Hospital project, cabins at new distillery and new floodlighting approved at tennis court 'Scotland's biggest ball pit' to open in new Aberdeen pub - but safety fears… Shoot-out success for St Duthus against brave Clach as Invergordon also book cup final… Editor's Picks ‘Scotland’s biggest ball pit’ to open in new Aberdeen pub – but safety fears mean drunk people won’t be allowed to jump in Changes you can make now to protect your heart in your 60s The Renee and Andrew MacRae case: Four statements from a killer Jamie Durent: Scotland’s penchant for big results will be tested by Euro 2024 qualifying draw Woman attacked and robbed man who took her in for cup of tea