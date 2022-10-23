Northstar CFC come from behind to defeat Colony Colts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Northstar CFC won their away match against Colony Colts on Saturday in the U16 C.

The final score was 4-2.

Northstar CFC's head coach Leslie Kilminster said: "We started very slowly again today, going down 2-0 very early in the match but our boys showed great resilience, determination and character to recover and make it 2-2 at the break.

"The second half we showed our quality and dominated the second half and got a well earned victory against a good Colony team.

"The Colony keeper took a bad head knock and was unable to continue, all at Northstar CFC wish him a speedy recovery."

Colony Colts have 14 goals in total. They have scored seven goals at home and seven goals away in the U16 C.

Northstar CFC have scored 15 goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored seven goals and eight goals on home ground.