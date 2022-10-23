Thistle YFC new league leaders after win over Colony Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thistle YFC beat Colony Park 7-0 away to become the new leaders in the U17 B.

After five games played, they are one point clear of East End Lewis Youth Gold.

Colony Park are in sixth place in the league.

Colony Park have two wins and three losses with a goal difference of 9 goals for and 13 against over the last five games, while Thistle YFC have four wins and one draw and a goal difference of 26 goals for and 11 against.

Colony Park have scored three goals at home and six goals away in the U17 B.

Away from home Thistle YFC have scored 16 goals and 10 goals on home ground.