West End Reds win at home against Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

West End Reds claimed all three points in their home match against Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC on Saturday in the U17 A.

The final score was 1-0.

West End Reds have three wins and two losses with a goal difference of 5 goals for and 11 against over the last five games, while Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC have two wins and and three losses and a goal difference of 9 goals for and 13 against.

West End Reds are now in fourth place, while Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC are in seventh place.

The last outing between the teams ended in a 2-1 home win for Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC in September 2022.

West End Reds have 9 goals in total. They have scored four goals at home and five goals away in the U17 A.

Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC have scored 9 goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored three goals and six goals on home ground.

Elsewhere in the U17 A Dyce BC Whites defeated 3-1 Westdyke CC.