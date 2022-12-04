Significant win for Dyce BC Whites over Westdyke CC in top-of-the-table clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two top U17 A teams went head to head on Saturday with Dyce BC Whites winning at home against second placed Westdyke CC 3-1.

Dyce BC Whites manager Ray Muirhead said: “We learned from our defeat against Westdyke CC from a few weeks ago, and went with a different formation and plan which worked.

"All credit to our lads for a thoroughly deserved win."

Westdyke CC manager Bob Taylor said: "Disappointing performance today, we never really got into our stride.

"All credit to Dyce who took their chances when they presented themselves.

"We will pick ourselves up as we head south next weekend for our Scottish Cup match."

Dyce BC Whites have five wins and with a goal difference of 27 goals for and 5 against over the last five games, while Westdyke CC have four wins and and one loss and a goal difference of 19 goals for and 6 against.

The result means Dyce BC Whites remain on top and Westdyke CC are in second. Six points separate the teams.

Dyce BC Whites have 32 goals in total. They have scored 15 goals at home and 17 goals away in the U17 A.

Westdyke CC have scored 19 goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored four goals and 15 goals on home ground.

Elsewhere in the U17 A West End Reds picked up a narrow 1-0 victory against Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC.