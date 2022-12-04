Significant win for Dyce BC Whites over Westdyke CC in top-of-the-table clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Significant win for Dyce BC Whites over Westdyke CC in top-of-the-table clash

By Youth Football Project
December 4, 2022, 5:00 pm

ADJFA League A (Under-17s)

Dyce BC Whites

3

Westdyke CC

1

Two top U17 A teams went head to head on Saturday with Dyce BC Whites winning at home against second placed Westdyke CC 3-1.

Dyce BC Whites manager Ray Muirhead said: “We learned from our defeat against Westdyke CC from a few weeks ago, and went with a different formation and plan which worked.

"All credit to our lads for a thoroughly deserved win."

Westdyke CC manager Bob Taylor said: "Disappointing performance today, we never really got into our stride.

"All credit to Dyce who took their chances when they presented themselves.

"We will pick ourselves up as we head south next weekend for our Scottish Cup match."

Dyce BC Whites have five wins and with a goal difference of 27 goals for and 5 against over the last five games, while Westdyke CC have four wins and and one loss and a goal difference of 19 goals for and 6 against.

The result means Dyce BC Whites remain on top and Westdyke CC are in second. Six points separate the teams.

Dyce BC Whites have 32 goals in total. They have scored 15 goals at home and 17 goals away in the U17 A.

Westdyke CC have scored 19 goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored four goals and 15 goals on home ground.

Elsewhere in the U17 A West End Reds picked up a narrow 1-0 victory against Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC.

This article has been created automatically, working with our partner United Robots, as part of the Press and Journal’s commitment to local sport. To contact our team please email sport@ajl.co.uk

