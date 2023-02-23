Schools football: Portlethen Academy storm to 8-2 victory at Dyce Academy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Portlethen Academy’s second year team ran out 8-2 winners at Dyce Academy in Section A of the Sportsmans Trophy.

The match determined the final place not only in the Sportsmans Trophy semi-finals, but also the last berth in CNR International League 1.

A share of the spoils would have left Bucksburn in the semis and place Portlethen in League 1, while an outright win for either would send them into both the semis and League 1.

Portlethen threatened first with Jake Bonner scraping the edge of the post followed by Nico Petty shooting narrowly wide in the opening 90 seconds.

Dyce went close when a Cole Parmenter free kick from the left curled narrowly over the bar.

Twelve minutes had gone when Carter Pritchard picked up a pass back six yards out.

Portlethen played the free kick back to Codi Hughes who found the corner of the net to give the visitors the lead.

They doubled their advantage three minutes later when a Jake Bonner shot was spilled and Nairn Mathers forced the ball home from close range.

Dyce pulled a goal back when Lachlan Milne collected a long ball and fired beyond Robert Malcolmson.

Portlethen grabbed their third when a Codi Hughes’ shot deflected into the path of PJ McBain who shot high into the roof of the net.

Dyce reduced the deficit on another breakaway following good work by Hamilton Stewart to make it 3-2 to the visitors at half time.

Goals galore for Portlethen after the break

Portlethen extended their lead after the break with Nico Petty poking home a Hughes cross.

It was 5-2 two minutes later when Aiden Smith netted with a fine drive from the edge of the penalty area.

McBain added a sixth for Portlethen before Inioluwa Adeoson netted the seventh with a low shot beyond Pritchard.

The Dyce goalkeeper pulled off an excellent save to thwart McBain but the Portlethen player was to get on the scoresheet again in the final minute with a lobbed shot from long distance.