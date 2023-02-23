Schools football: Portlethen Academy storm to 8-2 victory at Dyce Academy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Youth Football

Schools football: Portlethen Academy storm to 8-2 victory at Dyce Academy

By Reporter
February 23, 2023, 5:00 pm
Logan McDonald clears for Portlethen. Image: Walter Craig.
Logan McDonald clears for Portlethen. Image: Walter Craig.

Portlethen Academy’s second year team ran out 8-2 winners at Dyce Academy in Section A of the Sportsmans Trophy.

The match determined the final place not only in the Sportsmans Trophy semi-finals, but also the last berth in CNR International League 1.

A share of the spoils would have left Bucksburn in the semis and place Portlethen in League 1, while an outright win for either would send them into both the semis and League 1.

Portlethen threatened first with Jake Bonner scraping the edge of the post followed by Nico Petty shooting narrowly wide in the opening 90 seconds.

Dyce went close when a Cole Parmenter free kick from the left curled narrowly over the bar.

Twelve minutes had gone when Carter Pritchard picked up a pass back six yards out.

All eyes looking for the ball as Portlethen mount another attack.

Portlethen played the free kick back to Codi Hughes who found the corner of the net to give the visitors the lead.

They doubled their advantage three minutes later when a Jake Bonner shot was spilled and Nairn Mathers forced the ball home from close range.

Dyce pulled a goal back when Lachlan Milne collected a long ball and fired beyond Robert Malcolmson.

Portlethen grabbed their third when a Codi Hughes’ shot deflected into the path of PJ McBain who shot high into the roof of the net.

Dyce reduced the deficit on another breakaway following good work by Hamilton Stewart to make it 3-2 to the visitors at half time.

Goals galore for Portlethen after the break

Portlethen extended their lead after the break with Nico Petty poking home a Hughes cross.

It was 5-2 two minutes later when Aiden Smith netted with a fine drive from the edge of the penalty area.

McBain added a sixth for Portlethen before Inioluwa Adeoson netted the seventh with a low shot beyond Pritchard.

The Dyce goalkeeper pulled off an excellent save to thwart McBain but the Portlethen player was to get on the scoresheet again in the final minute with a lobbed shot from long distance.

