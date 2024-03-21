Westdyke CC proud to have made history with three teams reaching Scottish Cup last four

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Westdyke CC proud to have made history with three teams reaching Scottish Cup last four

The Scottish Cup finals will take place in May at the Excelsior Stadium in Airdrie.

By Sophie Goodwin
Westdyke U17s - pictured celebrating - have reached the final of the Scottish Cup.
Westdyke U17s have reached the final of the Scottish Cup.

Westdyke Community Club are proud to have made history after three of their youth teams reached the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

The Westhill club became the first Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association side to have three teams reach the last four of the national competition.

The U17s and U15s won their semi-finals with wins over Bonnyton Thistle and north rivals Fraserburgh Linkup YFC respectively.

They will battle for the prestigious trophy in May when their finals – with the U17s playing Drumsagard Football Academy and the U15s facing Lochend – take place at the Excelsior Stadium in Airdrie.

Meanwhile, the U14s, who won Westdyke’s first-ever Scottish Cup last season as U13s, lost their semi-final against Lochend Football Academy.

Club president Brian Bridgwater, who was one of the founders of the youth club in 1996, said: “We are very, very proud to have had three teams in the semi-finals.

“We are very proud of all of the players, the coaches and for everybody at the club itself.

“There is a lot of which goes on behind-the-scenes and without the help of our sponsors we would not have the visible professionalism that we have here at the club.

Westdyke U15s celebrate

“It is three years running now that we have had a team in the final of the Scottish Cup.

“In 2022, we had our first-ever final with our under-18s squad and then had our under-13s win it last year.

“It is not just about reaching the Scottish Cup finals, but getting there reflects the quality of coaches we have and the players who have come through the club from the ages of five or six.”

Double Scottish Cup win would be major achievement for Westdyke

After a historic Scottish Cup win last season, when the U13s beat Airdrie Pumas 2-1 after extra time, Bridgwater is relishing the chance to add two more Scottish Cups to Westdyke‘s trophy cabinet.

He added: “It would be quite something for a club to take home two Scottish Cup trophies in one year.

“I’m not sure if it has been done before. It is possible, but I can’t recall a time it has happened, certainly not for an Aberdeenshire club.

Westdyke 2010s won the Scottish Cup for the first time last season. Image: Stephen Pirie / Westdyke CC

“To win the Scottish Cup has been one of our proudest moments at the club and to reach two more finals is very, very pleasing.

“The achievement is right at the top of what the club have done on the pitch. To come out as one of the top-two teams in two different age groups is fantastic – and to be in the top-four teams in three age groups is a great achievement.”

