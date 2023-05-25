Westhill Academy defeat Cults Academy to secure Sportman’s Trophy

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sam Dennis scored the only goal of the game as Westhill Academy defeated Cults Academy to claim the Sportsman’s Trophy.

The cup final between the two S2 sides was played in sunny conditions at Lochside Academy.

Cults had an early chance when they were awarded an indirect free kick for a pass-back to the keeper which resulted in Matthew Johnston shooting narrowly over.

At the other end Ewan Andrews made progress into the box and tested Max Blackwood’s reflexes.

Wiktor Laszczkowski featured in the next attack with a fine run down the right evading tackles by Westhill’s Sam Dennis and Robbie Mitchell, but his cross was collected by the keeper.

Eighteen minutes into the game a 25-yard strike from Calum Bell was heading for the top corner before the Cults keeper stuck out a hand to divert the ball past the post.

A blocked effort fell to Seif Fahmy Mahmood but his attempt was cleared off the goal line.

The deadlock was broken in the 20th minute when a long ball into the area fell into the path of Sam Dennis at the back post and his superb strike thundered into the net from close range.

Dennis nearly turned provider three minutes later but his cross couldn’t be met with a strong enough effort to beat the keeper.

Westhill created the first opening of the second half with a free kick from Mitchell flashed across goal and finding no takers.

Cults’ Robertson then cut down the right and moved into the box but substitute keeper Joe Huntington made the save.

Huntington then produced an even better save to thwart Andrews, tipping an effort around the post that looked destined for the top corner.

Westhill upped the ante with a good combination involving Matthew Grassick and Ewan McLeish helping create a chance for Dennis at the back post but he was crowded out.

Andrews went close when his drive beat Huntington before being cleared off the line.

Cults were first to the rebound and smacked the ball against the crossbar from where it sat up for Robertson, but he headed it into the keeper’s hands.

The Cults goalkeeper then produced a stunning save to keep out Dennis’ goal-bound header.

Man of the match Calum Bell picked the ball up just inside the Cults half. He moved goalwards running past a couple of defenders, but his strong drive cleared the crossbar by a couple of inches.

Down the other end and Andrews once again won the ball on halfway from Gabriel White that delivered a shot which flew narrowly over.

Another Cults attempt by Caelan Angus was well blocked by Huntington from just outside the six-yard box as Westhill held out for the victory.