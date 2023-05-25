Westhill Academy defeat Cults Academy to secure Sportman’s Trophy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Youth Football

Westhill Academy defeat Cults Academy to secure Sportman’s Trophy

Sam Dennis strike wins final for Westhill in a hard-fought contest against Cults Academy.

By Reporter
Westhill Academy on the attack against Cults Academy. Image: Walter Craig.
Westhill Academy on the attack against Cults Academy. Image: Walter Craig.

Sam Dennis scored the only goal of the game as Westhill Academy defeated Cults Academy to claim the Sportsman’s Trophy.

The cup final between the two S2 sides was played in sunny conditions at Lochside Academy.

Cults had an early chance when they were awarded an indirect free kick for a pass-back to the keeper which resulted in Matthew Johnston shooting narrowly over.

At the other end Ewan Andrews made progress into the box and tested Max Blackwood’s reflexes.

Wiktor Laszczkowski featured in the next attack with a fine run down the right evading tackles by Westhill’s Sam Dennis and Robbie Mitchell, but his cross was collected by the keeper.

Eighteen minutes into the game a 25-yard strike from Calum Bell was heading for the top corner before the Cults keeper stuck out a hand to divert the ball past the post.

A blocked effort fell to Seif Fahmy Mahmood but his attempt was cleared off the goal line.

The deadlock was broken in the 20th minute when a long ball into the area fell into the path of Sam Dennis at the back post and his superb strike thundered into the net from close range.

Dennis nearly turned provider three minutes later but his cross couldn’t be met with a strong enough effort to beat the keeper.

Westhill created the first opening of the second half with a free kick from Mitchell flashed across goal and finding no takers.

Cults’ Robertson then cut down the right and moved into the box but substitute keeper Joe Huntington made the save.

Hussein Hassan takes on the Cults defence. Image: Walter Craig.

Huntington then produced an even better save to thwart Andrews, tipping an effort around the post that looked destined for the top corner.

Westhill upped the ante with a good combination involving Matthew Grassick and Ewan McLeish helping create a chance for Dennis at the back post but he was crowded out.

Andrews went close when his drive beat Huntington before being cleared off the line.

Cults were first to the rebound and smacked the ball against the crossbar from where it sat up for Robertson, but he headed it into the keeper’s hands.

The Cults goalkeeper then produced a stunning save to keep out Dennis’ goal-bound header.

Man of the match Calum Bell picked the ball up just inside the Cults half. He moved goalwards running past a couple of defenders, but his strong drive cleared the crossbar by a couple of inches.

Down the other end and Andrews once again won the ball on halfway from Gabriel White that delivered a shot which flew narrowly over.

Another Cults attempt by Caelan Angus was well blocked by Huntington from just outside the six-yard box as Westhill held out for the victory.

 

